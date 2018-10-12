Toyota is recalling certain newer-model trucks, SUVs and sedans to fix a software issue that may prevent air bags from inflating in a crash.

The problem impacts approximately 168,187 vehicles in the U.S., according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website. The recall includes 2018 and 2019 Toyota Tundra pickups and Toyota Sequoia SUVs, as well as 2019 Toyota Avalon and Avalon Hybrid models.

In the affected vehicles, the air bag electronic control unit may erroneously detect a fault after the vehicles are started. When that happens, the air bags may not deploy in the event of a crash.

Toyota will notify owners of vehicles included in the recall. The recall is expected to begin Oct. 22. Dealers will complete a software update at no cost to customers.

The issue affects nearly 188,000 vehicles globally with most sold in North America.