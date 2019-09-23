The UAW strike against General Motors: Week 2

The strike by UAW workers against General Motors enters a second week.

Negotiations continued on Sunday at GM's headquarters in Detroit.

"They're still talking," United Auto Workers union spokesman Brian Rothenberg said.

The strike by 49,000 auto workers started last Monday morning after their four-year contract expired.

They're seeking a bigger slice of GM's profits, new products to manufacture plants GM wants to close, a path to permanent jobs for temporary workers and other items.

GM wants to lower labor costs so they're closer to rates of compensation for workers at U.S. factories owned by foreign automakers.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg GM GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 37.37 -0.41 -1.09%

Most UAW production workers make about $30 per hour. GM's labor cost including benefits is $63 per hour while foreign companies pay about $50, according to industry think tank the Center for Automotive Research.

in the past week, GM stopped covering healthcare costs for the striking workers.

Also some union protesters were arrested outside GM's Tennessee plant.

GM plants in other countries have had to layoff some workers due to a shortage of parts.

Workers at suppliers are also feeing the pinch.

There are reports that some Democratic presidential candidates will be visiting picket lines in the coming days.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.