'Thrones,' 'Fleabag' top Emmys, Billy Porter makes history

"Game of Thrones" captured the top drama honor at Sunday's Emmy ceremony, helping HBO take home a total of 34 awards on Sunday and last weekend's creative arts ceremony.

Continue Reading Below

It was also a night of surprises surprises in which "Pose" star Billy Porter made history and the comedy series "Fleabag" led a British invasion that overturned expectations.

Porter, who stars in the FX drama set in the LGBTQ ball scene of the late 20th century, became the first openly gay man to win a best drama series acting Emmy.

Billy Porter, winner of the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for "Pose," poses in the press room at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision Expand

Amazon's "Fleabag," a dark comedy about a dysfunctional woman, was honored as best comedy and earned top acting honors for its British creator and star, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and a best director trophy.

Her acting win blocked "Veep" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus from setting a record as the most-honored performer in Emmy history.

Advertisement

English actress Jodie Comer was honored as best drama actress for "Killing Eve." She competed with co-star Sandra Oh, who received a Golden Globe for her role and would have been the first actress of Asian descent to win an Emmy in the category.

"My mum and dad are in Liverpool (England) and I didn't invite them because I didn't think this was going to be my time. One, I'm sorry, two I love you," Comer said after saluting Oh.

Bill Hader won his second consecutive best comedy actor award for the hitman comedy "Barry."

Peter Dinklage, named best supporting actor for "Game of Thrones," set a record for most wins for the same role, four, breaking a tie with Aaron Paul of "Breaking Bad."

"Ozark" star Julia Garner won the best supporting drama actress trophy against a field including four actresses from "Game of Thrones."

The auditorium erupted in cheers when Jharrel Jerome of "When They See Us," about the Central Park Five case, won the best actor award for a limited series movie.

It was the only honor for the acclaimed Netflix series of the evening; "Chernobyl" won the best limited series honor.

But streaming hit new Emmy heights, powered by Amazon Prime winners "Fleabag," ''The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and a "Very English Scandal," and Netflix's "Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)," honored as best movie. Netflix collected 27 awards and Amazon nabbed 15.

Michelle Williams, honored as best actress for her portrayal of dancer Gwen Verdon in FX's limited series "Fosse/Verdon," issued a call to arms for gender and ethnic equality.

She thanked the network and studio behind the project for "supporting me completely and paying me equally because they understood ... when you put value into a person, it empowers that person to get in touch with their own inherent value. And where do they put that value, they put it into their work."

Patricia Arquette won the trophy best supporting limited-series or movie actress for "The Act." She paid emotional tribute to her late trans sister, Alexis Arquette, and called for an end to prejudice against trans people, including in the workplace.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Ben Whishaw took the category's supporting actor trophy for "A Very English Scandal," admitting in charming British fashion to a hangover.

Alex Borstein and Tony Shalhoub of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" won best supporting acting awards at the ceremony, which included early and varied messages of female empowerment after the hostless ceremony.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.