Thanksgiving Week and the stock market

Markets will trade normally on Wednesday, before the Thanksgiving trading schedule kicks in.

Before markets pause for the holiday, traders will get to study quarterly earnings before the bell from the maker of John Deere tractors, Deere & Co.

Because of the Thursday holiday, a slew of economic reports will be released on Wednesday including mortgage applications, building permits, durable goods, initial jobless claims, University of Michigan consumer sentiment index, new home sales, and the Energy Information Administration's weekly crude stocks.

The Federal Reserve will also release the minutes from its October meeting in the afternoon, which will hold more clues on the pace and size of future rate hikes.

THANKSGIVING DAY

The markets will pause on Thanksgiving Day.

There will be no trading in stocks as U.S. equity markets will be closed.

U.S. Treasury markets will also be closed, so no trading in bonds.

Stock futures will trade on an abbreviated schedule. They will trade until 1 p.m. ET.

Trading in energy and metals will trade until 2:30 p.m.ET.

BLACK FRIDAY

Trading action will resume on Friday, where the focus will largely be on retailers as shoppers hit the stores.

Markets will be on an abbreviated schedule.

Equites will trade until 1 p.m. ET.

Bond markets will close early at 2 p.m. ET.

CME Energy and metals futures early halt at 1:45 p.m. ET.