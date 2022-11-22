Expand / Collapse search
Thanksgiving Week and the stock market

While stocks will trade on a regular schedule on Wednesday, markets will be closed on Thursday and have an abbreviated schedule on Friday

Inflation gobbling up budgets ahead of Thanksgiving

Kingsview Wealth Management Chief Investment Officer Scott Martin joined 'Kennedy' to weigh in on reports the average Thanksgiving turkey costs $34 and inflation's impact on food prices. 

Markets will trade normally on Wednesday, before the Thanksgiving trading schedule kicks in.

Before markets pause for the holiday, traders will get to study quarterly earnings before the bell from the maker of John Deere tractors, Deere & Co.

Because of the Thursday holiday, a slew of economic reports will be released on Wednesday including mortgage applications, building permits, durable goods, initial jobless claims, University of Michigan consumer sentiment index, new home sales, and the Energy Information Administration's weekly crude stocks.

The Federal Reserve will also release the minutes from its October meeting in the afternoon, which will hold more clues on the pace and size of future rate hikes. 

NYSE on Wall Street

The Wall St. street sign is framed by American flags flying outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York. (  (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) / AP Newsroom)

THANKSGIVING DAY

The markets will pause on Thanksgiving Day.

There will be no trading in stocks as U.S. equity markets will be closed.

U.S. Treasury markets will also be closed, so no trading in bonds.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade float

Stock futures will trade on an abbreviated schedule. They will trade until 1 p.m. ET.

Trading in energy and metals will trade until 2:30 p.m.ET.

BLACK FRIDAY

Trading action will resume on Friday, where the focus will largely be on retailers as shoppers hit the stores.

Holiday shopping

Associates check out items for customers at Walmart's Black Friday store event. ((Gunnar Rathbun/AP Images for Walmart) / AP Newsroom)

Markets will be on an abbreviated schedule.

Equites will trade until 1 p.m. ET.

Bond markets will close early at 2 p.m. ET.

CME Energy and metals futures early halt at 1:45 p.m. ET.