Hottest last-minute Thanksgiving purchases

Check out what customers are buying at the last minute before the Thanksgiving holiday, according to Instacart

Butterball president and CEO Jay Jandrain reveals key parts in cooking the perfect turkey on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Turkey supply is in 'great shape' ahead of Thanksgiving: Jay Jandrain

Butterball president and CEO Jay Jandrain reveals key parts in cooking the perfect turkey on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Is your Thanksgiving shopping a last-minute turkey trot? 

To provide insight into Americans' shopping behaviors, Instacart, a grocery delivery and pick-up service, recently revealed data on the most popular last-minute Thanksgiving purchases made on its platform the day before Thanksgiving in 2022.

"According to our survey, of those who plan to celebrate Thanksgiving, 38% say it’s likely they will wait until the last minute to complete their shopping for the holiday," said Laurentia Romaniuk, a trend expert at Instacart.

Romaniuk noted that the team found this surprising since Thanksgiving is one of the biggest food holidays and typically requires significant prep and cooking time.

last minute thanksgiving

Check out these "Last-Minute Thanksgiving" purchases: This list consists of the top food and non-food items. The peak sales day last year was the day before Thanksgiving. Instacart calculated the orders in every category, every day in 2022, and found (Instacart / Fox News)

In the food category, the top three items people waited until the 11th hour to buy were whipped cream, pumpkin pie and elbow pasta, respectively. 

In the non-food items arena, the top three list consists of disposable serveware in the number one slot, followed by aluminum foil trailing behind in second and disposable utensils in third. 

storebought pies that look homemade

Instacart has a new feature powered by AI that allows shoppers to ask the app for any helpful holiday prompts including, "store-bought pies with homemade look." (Instacart / Fox News)

Just like Walmart is using AI to change how consumers shop, Instacart has announced its own AI offerings.

Called "Ask Instacart," shoppers can use the AI-based search tool on the Instacart app. 

US cranberry divide

America's Cranberry Divide: Here are the states that ordered more fresh or more canned cranberries for Thanksgiving 2022. Instacart calculated the share of customers that purchased both canned and fresh cranberries between 11/18/22 and 11/24/22, then (Instacart / Fox News)

Romaniuk said that some of her "favorite" Ask Instacart requests include "low-lift holiday sides" and "frozen pie that looks homemade."

