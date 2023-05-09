Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Tesla

California police department transitioning to all electric fleet with purchase of Tesla models

South Pasadena is located nine miles northeast of Los Angeles

close
Panelists discuss whether markets have recovered from the banking crisis and recent Tesla price fluctuations on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Tesla traders should be licking their chops: Keith Fitz-Gerald

Panelists discuss whether markets have recovered from the banking crisis and recent Tesla price fluctuations on 'The Claman Countdown.'

A Southern California police department will transition to an all-electric vehicle police fleet with the purchase of Tesla vehicles. 

The South Pasadena Police Department said it will acquire 20 Teslas for patrols, detective work and other duties. The plan includes the purchase of 10 Tesla Model Y vehicles, 10 Model 3 cars and 30 charging ports. 

The ports will be stationed at City Hall and will be available for public use. 

California police department buying Teslas

Tesla Model Y electric vehicles in a parking lot. The South Pasadena Police Department is purchasing 10 Tesla Model Y vehicles as part of a full transition to an all-electric fleet.  (Liesa Johannssen/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We have been investigating this transition for five to six years and determined that these electric vehicles will be the best operationally for us," South Pasadena Police Chief Brian Solinsky said in a statement.

TESLA REJECTS MUSK DEFAMATION CASE AS A ‘SETTLEMENT,’ SAYS REPORT IS ‘MISLEADING’

The city is partnering with Unplugged Performance to customize and outfit the vehicles. 

A charger with Tesla logo

A charger with Tesla logo at a Supercharger rapid battery charging station for the electric vehicle company Tesla Motors. (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images / Getty Images)

ELON MUSK, GREG ABBOTT CELEBRATE GROUNDBREAKING OF TESLA'S NEW TEXAS FACILITY

"Tesla’s stunning track record of reliability, low maintenance costs, and impressive on-road performance and driving dynamics make EV transition a safe choice for many departments," said police Sgt. Tony Abdalla, South Pasadena Police Department EV Project Transition Lead. "The cost savings are undeniable and being able to bring Tesla’s entire suite of crash and safety systems to bear on officer safety is an added benefit above and beyond the economics of operating and maintaining this modern EV fleet."

A Tesla car charging

A Tesla charges at a Supercharger station in California. (Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The transition is expected to be complete by February 2024. South Pasadena is located 9 miles northeast of Los Angeles and has around 26,000 residents. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 