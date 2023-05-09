California police department transitioning to all electric fleet with purchase of Tesla models

A Southern California police department will transition to an all-electric vehicle police fleet with the purchase of Tesla vehicles.

The South Pasadena Police Department said it will acquire 20 Teslas for patrols, detective work and other duties. The plan includes the purchase of 10 Tesla Model Y vehicles, 10 Model 3 cars and 30 charging ports.

The ports will be stationed at City Hall and will be available for public use.

"We have been investigating this transition for five to six years and determined that these electric vehicles will be the best operationally for us," South Pasadena Police Chief Brian Solinsky said in a statement.

The city is partnering with Unplugged Performance to customize and outfit the vehicles.

"Tesla’s stunning track record of reliability, low maintenance costs, and impressive on-road performance and driving dynamics make EV transition a safe choice for many departments," said police Sgt. Tony Abdalla, South Pasadena Police Department EV Project Transition Lead. "The cost savings are undeniable and being able to bring Tesla’s entire suite of crash and safety systems to bear on officer safety is an added benefit above and beyond the economics of operating and maintaining this modern EV fleet."

The transition is expected to be complete by February 2024. South Pasadena is located 9 miles northeast of Los Angeles and has around 26,000 residents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.