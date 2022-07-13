Tesla, Netflix earnings, GameStop stock split, existing home sales top week ahead
Other earnings on the docket include Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Abbott Labs, United Airlines and Verizon
Investors are in for a slew of major corporate earnings this week along with fresh housing and manufacturing data.
A better-than-expected retail sales report helped power stocks to gains on Friday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 2.1%, while the S&P added 1.9% and Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.8%. Despite the rally, all three of the benchmarks fell for the week after consumer and producer prices climbed to fresh highs.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|31288.26
|+658.09
|+2.15%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3863.16
|+72.78
|+1.92%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|11452.421129
|+201.24
|+1.79%
FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.
COPPER PRICES SINK, FLASHING ANOTHER RECESSION WARNING
Monday 7/18
Kicking off the week for earnings will be Bank of America, Charles Schwab, Goldman Sachs, Prologis and Synchrony Financial before the market open. IBM will take the earnings spotlight after the bell.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|BAC
|BANK OF AMERICA CORP.
|32.29
|+2.38
|+7.96%
|SCHW
|THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORP.
|62.18
|+1.61
|+2.66%
|GS
|THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.
|293.69
|+9.89
|+3.48%
|PLD
|PROLOGIS INC.
|121.01
|+2.88
|+2.44%
|SYF
|SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
|31.39
|+1.41
|+4.70%
|IBM
|INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP.
|139.92
|+0.86
|+0.62%
As for economic data, investors will be focusing on the NAHB housing market index.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|BA
|THE BOEING CO.
|147.74
|+0.59
|+0.40%
Also on Tuesday, Boeing will show off its newest versions of the 737 Max and 777X during the Farnborough International airshow.
Tuesday 7/19
On Tuesday, Ally Financial, Citizens Financial Group, Halliburton, Hasbro, Johnson & Johnson, Lockheed Martin and ManpowerGroup will deliver quarterly earnings results before the market open.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|ALLY
|ALLY FINANCIAL INC.
|34.43
|+1.29
|+3.89%
|CFG
|CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (RHODE ISLAND)
|36.80
|+1.87
|+5.35%
|HAL
|HALLIBURTON CO.
|27.86
|+0.52
|+1.90%
|HAS
|HASBRO INC.
|79.21
|-0.18
|-0.23%
|JNJ
|JOHNSON & JOHNSON
|178.23
|+2.55
|+1.45%
|LMT
|LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP.
|398.38
|-1.93
|-0.48%
|MAN
|MANPOWERGROUP INC.
|76.48
|+1.09
|+1.45%
Stocks to watch for earnings after the bell on Tuesday include Cal-Maine, Interactive Brokers, JB Hunt Transport and Netflix.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|CALM
|CAL-MAINE FOODS INC.
|53.03
|-0.14
|-0.26%
|IBKR
|INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP INC.
|54.81
|+1.42
|+2.66%
|JBHT
|J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES INC.
|167.58
|+2.03
|+1.23%
|NFLX
|NETFLIX INC.
|189.11
|+14.33
|+8.20%
On the economic data front, investors will take in building permits and housing starts.
Tuesday also marks the start of Goldman Sachs' two-day Small Business Summit, which will bring together more than 2,500 small business owners from across the country.
Tuesday's speakers will include former New York City mayor and Bloomberg L.P. co-founder and CEO Michael Bloomberg, Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO Warren Buffett, Goop CEO and founder Gwyneth Paltrow and Senators Ben Cardin, Krysten Sinema, Tim Scott and Marco Rubio.
CITI FORECASTS HISTORIC 100-BASIS POINT FED RATE HIKE AFTER INFLATION SHOCKER
Wednesday 7/20
Earnings on the docket for Wednesday include Abbott Labs, Biogen, M&T Bank and Nasdaq Inc. before the market open.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|ABT
|ABBOTT LABORATORIES
|108.82
|+3.11
|+2.94%
|BIIB
|BIOGEN INC.
|217.01
|+2.74
|+1.28%
|MTB
|M&T BANK CORP.
|156.21
|+5.64
|+3.75%
|NDAQ
|NASDAQ INC.
|157.07
|+3.55
|+2.31%
Meanwhile, Alcoa, CSX, Equifax and Tesla will deliver quarterly earnings results after the bell.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AA
|ALCOA CORP.
|43.06
|+2.25
|+5.51%
|CSX
|CSX CORP.
|28.86
|+0.68
|+2.41%
|EFX
|EQUIFAX INC.
|192.42
|+3.00
|+1.58%
|TSLA
|TESLA INC.
|720.20
|+5.26
|+0.74%
Wednesday's economic data will include existing home sales, weekly mortgage applications and the Energy Information Administration's weekly crude stocks.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|SWBI
|SMITH & WESSON BRANDS
|13.15
|+0.15
|+1.15%
|RGR
|STURM RUGER & CO. INC.
|62.85
|+0.37
|+0.59%
On Capitol Hill, the chief executives of Daniel Defense, Smith and Wesson and Strum Ruger have been invited to testify before the House Oversight Committee at a hearing on the topic of gun violence. The House Workforce Protections Subcommittee will also hold a hearing on assessing the H2 visa program's impact on workers.
Thursday 7/21
Thursday will mark the busiest day for earnings with American Airlines, AT&T, AutoNation, Blackstone, DR Horton, Danaher, Domino’s Pizza and United Airlines among the companies reporting before the market open.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AAL
|AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
|14.47
|+0.22
|+1.54%
|T
|AT&T INC.
|20.57
|+0.24
|+1.18%
|AN
|AUTONATION INC.
|114.46
|+2.83
|+2.54%
|BX
|BLACKSTONE
|93.00
|+3.37
|+3.76%
|DHI
|D.R. HORTON INC.
|73.46
|+0.82
|+1.13%
|DHR
|DANAHER CORP.
|255.69
|+7.64
|+3.08%
|DPZ
|DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.
|406.60
|+7.45
|+1.87%
|UAL
|UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC.
|38.78
|+0.93
|+2.46%
Companies on deck for earnings after the bell will include Boston Beer, Capital One Financial, Mattel, Snap and Tenet Healthcare.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|SAM
|BOSTON BEER CO. INC.
|321.93
|+1.75
|+0.55%
|COF
|CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP.
|108.79
|+5.36
|+5.18%
|MAT
|MATTEL INC.
|21.63
|-0.07
|-0.32%
|SNAP
|SNAP INC.
|13.65
|+0.48
|+3.64%
|THC
|TENET HEALTHCARE CORP.
|55.55
|+2.12
|+3.97%
Investors will also digest the Conference Board's index of leading economic indicators, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve's manufacturing index and the latest in continuing and initial jobless claims. Europe's central bank will also release its decision on interest rates.
Friday 7/22
Wrapping up the week for earnings will be American Express, Cleveland-Cliffs, HCA Healthcare, NextEra Energy, Regions Financial, Roper Technologies, Schlumberger and Verizon before the market open.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AXP
|AMERICAN EXPRESS CO.
|142.48
|+6.00
|+4.40%
|CLF
|CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.
|14.99
|+0.47
|+3.24%
|HCA
|HCA HEALTHCARE INC.
|171.61
|+4.12
|+2.46%
|NEE
|NEXTERA ENERGY INC.
|78.71
|-1.42
|-1.77%
|RF
|REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP.
|19.19
|+0.95
|+5.21%
|ROP
|ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC.
|395.15
|+7.01
|+1.81%
|SLB
|SCHLUMBERGER NV
|32.30
|+0.97
|+3.10%
|VZ
|VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
|51.02
|+0.53
|+1.05%
GameStop shares will also trade for the first time following the video game retailer's 4-for-1 stock split.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|GME
|GAMESTOP CORP.
|141.64
|+5.44
|+3.99%
Stockholders of record at the close of business on July 18, 2022, will receive a dividend of three additional shares of GameStop's class A common stock for each share they own. The stock dividend will be distributed after the close of trading on July 21, 2022.