Tesla, Netflix earnings, GameStop stock split, existing home sales top week ahead

Investors are in for a slew of major corporate earnings this week along with fresh housing and manufacturing data.

A better-than-expected retail sales report helped power stocks to gains on Friday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 2.1%, while the S&P added 1.9% and Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.8%. Despite the rally, all three of the benchmarks fell for the week after consumer and producer prices climbed to fresh highs.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 31288.26 +658.09 +2.15% SP500 S&P 500 3863.16 +72.78 +1.92% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11452.421129 +201.24 +1.79%

FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.

COPPER PRICES SINK, FLASHING ANOTHER RECESSION WARNING

Monday 7/18

Kicking off the week for earnings will be Bank of America, Charles Schwab, Goldman Sachs, Prologis and Synchrony Financial before the market open. IBM will take the earnings spotlight after the bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BAC BANK OF AMERICA CORP. 32.29 +2.38 +7.96% SCHW THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORP. 62.18 +1.61 +2.66% GS THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 293.69 +9.89 +3.48% PLD PROLOGIS INC. 121.01 +2.88 +2.44% SYF SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 31.39 +1.41 +4.70% IBM INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP. 139.92 +0.86 +0.62%

As for economic data, investors will be focusing on the NAHB housing market index.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA THE BOEING CO. 147.74 +0.59 +0.40%

Also on Tuesday, Boeing will show off its newest versions of the 737 Max and 777X during the Farnborough International airshow.

Tuesday 7/19

On Tuesday, Ally Financial, Citizens Financial Group, Halliburton, Hasbro, Johnson & Johnson, Lockheed Martin and ManpowerGroup will deliver quarterly earnings results before the market open.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ALLY ALLY FINANCIAL INC. 34.43 +1.29 +3.89% CFG CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (RHODE ISLAND) 36.80 +1.87 +5.35% HAL HALLIBURTON CO. 27.86 +0.52 +1.90% HAS HASBRO INC. 79.21 -0.18 -0.23% JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 178.23 +2.55 +1.45% LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP. 398.38 -1.93 -0.48% MAN MANPOWERGROUP INC. 76.48 +1.09 +1.45%

Stocks to watch for earnings after the bell on Tuesday include Cal-Maine, Interactive Brokers, JB Hunt Transport and Netflix.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CALM CAL-MAINE FOODS INC. 53.03 -0.14 -0.26% IBKR INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP INC. 54.81 +1.42 +2.66% JBHT J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES INC. 167.58 +2.03 +1.23% NFLX NETFLIX INC. 189.11 +14.33 +8.20%

On the economic data front, investors will take in building permits and housing starts.

Image 1 of 3

Tuesday also marks the start of Goldman Sachs' two-day Small Business Summit, which will bring together more than 2,500 small business owners from across the country.

Tuesday's speakers will include former New York City mayor and Bloomberg L.P. co-founder and CEO Michael Bloomberg, Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO Warren Buffett, Goop CEO and founder Gwyneth Paltrow and Senators Ben Cardin, Krysten Sinema, Tim Scott and Marco Rubio.

CITI FORECASTS HISTORIC 100-BASIS POINT FED RATE HIKE AFTER INFLATION SHOCKER

Wednesday 7/20

Earnings on the docket for Wednesday include Abbott Labs, Biogen, M&T Bank and Nasdaq Inc. before the market open.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ABT ABBOTT LABORATORIES 108.82 +3.11 +2.94% BIIB BIOGEN INC. 217.01 +2.74 +1.28% MTB M&T BANK CORP. 156.21 +5.64 +3.75% NDAQ NASDAQ INC. 157.07 +3.55 +2.31%

Meanwhile, Alcoa, CSX, Equifax and Tesla will deliver quarterly earnings results after the bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AA ALCOA CORP. 43.06 +2.25 +5.51% CSX CSX CORP. 28.86 +0.68 +2.41% EFX EQUIFAX INC. 192.42 +3.00 +1.58% TSLA TESLA INC. 720.20 +5.26 +0.74%

Wednesday's economic data will include existing home sales, weekly mortgage applications and the Energy Information Administration's weekly crude stocks.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SWBI SMITH & WESSON BRANDS 13.15 +0.15 +1.15% RGR STURM RUGER & CO. INC. 62.85 +0.37 +0.59%

On Capitol Hill, the chief executives of Daniel Defense, Smith and Wesson and Strum Ruger have been invited to testify before the House Oversight Committee at a hearing on the topic of gun violence. The House Workforce Protections Subcommittee will also hold a hearing on assessing the H2 visa program's impact on workers.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Thursday 7/21

Thursday will mark the busiest day for earnings with American Airlines, AT&T, AutoNation, Blackstone, DR Horton, Danaher, Domino’s Pizza and United Airlines among the companies reporting before the market open.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 14.47 +0.22 +1.54% T AT&T INC. 20.57 +0.24 +1.18% AN AUTONATION INC. 114.46 +2.83 +2.54% BX BLACKSTONE 93.00 +3.37 +3.76% DHI D.R. HORTON INC. 73.46 +0.82 +1.13% DHR DANAHER CORP. 255.69 +7.64 +3.08% DPZ DOMINO'S PIZZA INC. 406.60 +7.45 +1.87% UAL UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC. 38.78 +0.93 +2.46%

Companies on deck for earnings after the bell will include Boston Beer, Capital One Financial, Mattel, Snap and Tenet Healthcare.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SAM BOSTON BEER CO. INC. 321.93 +1.75 +0.55% COF CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP. 108.79 +5.36 +5.18% MAT MATTEL INC. 21.63 -0.07 -0.32% SNAP SNAP INC. 13.65 +0.48 +3.64% THC TENET HEALTHCARE CORP. 55.55 +2.12 +3.97%

Investors will also digest the Conference Board's index of leading economic indicators, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve's manufacturing index and the latest in continuing and initial jobless claims. Europe's central bank will also release its decision on interest rates.

Friday 7/22

Wrapping up the week for earnings will be American Express, Cleveland-Cliffs, HCA Healthcare, NextEra Energy, Regions Financial, Roper Technologies, Schlumberger and Verizon before the market open.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AXP AMERICAN EXPRESS CO. 142.48 +6.00 +4.40% CLF CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. 14.99 +0.47 +3.24% HCA HCA HEALTHCARE INC. 171.61 +4.12 +2.46% NEE NEXTERA ENERGY INC. 78.71 -1.42 -1.77% RF REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP. 19.19 +0.95 +5.21% ROP ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC. 395.15 +7.01 +1.81% SLB SCHLUMBERGER NV 32.30 +0.97 +3.10% VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC. 51.02 +0.53 +1.05%

GameStop shares will also trade for the first time following the video game retailer's 4-for-1 stock split.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GME GAMESTOP CORP. 141.64 +5.44 +3.99%

Stockholders of record at the close of business on July 18, 2022, will receive a dividend of three additional shares of GameStop's class A common stock for each share they own. The stock dividend will be distributed after the close of trading on July 21, 2022.