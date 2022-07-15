STOCK MARKET NEWS TODAY: Equity futures gain, Citigroup earnings, oil rises
Traders are bracing for another round of bank earnings and the latest retail sales numbers. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
U.S. equity futures were trading higher ahead of the release of more earnings from financial companies. Earnings reports are expected from Citigroup, Wells Fargo as well as other financial names.
Oil prices traded higher on Friday ahead of President Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia. Biden will attend a summit of Gulf allies and call for them to pump more oil.
WTI crude traded around $96 a barrel. Brent crude futures were at $99 a barrel. Oil gained amid prospects of a less aggressive U.S. rate hike.
The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline slipped on Friday morning to $4.577, according to AAA. The price on Thursday was at $4.605. Gas has declined for 28 straight days. Diesel slipped as well to $5.572 down from $5.592
Bitcoin is trading above $20,000 after two consecutive days of gains heading into Friday. The cryptocurrency has gained more than 6% during that time.
Bitcoin is up more than 10% in July, but down more than 55% year-to-date. Ether is trading around $1,200. Dogecoin is at 6 cents.
