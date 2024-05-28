Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Tech
Published

T-Mobile to acquire most of US Cellular's assets in $4.4B deal

Deal includes all US Cellular stores and wireless customers

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for May 27

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

T-Mobile announced on Tuesday that it agreed to acquire "substantially all" of U.S. Cellular’s wireless operations in a deal valued at $4.4 billion. 

Under the deal, T-Mobile will acquire all of U.S. Cellular’s wireless customers and stores. The deal also includes up to $2 billion in debt. 

T-Mobile said the deal would "create a much-needed choice for wireless in areas with expensive and limited plans from AT&T and Verizon, and for those that have been limited to one or no options for home broadband connectivity."

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said customers of the two wireless carriers "will get more coverage and more capacity from our combined footprint."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.