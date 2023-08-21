Expand / Collapse search
Subway nearing sale to same company that owns Arby's: report

Roark Capital has been in bidding war with other private equity firms to acquire sandwich chain

After months of wooing various private equity chains for a buyer, sandwich chain Subway is reportedly close to reaching a final deal to sell to Arby's parent company Roark Capital.

Citing people familiar, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Roark has pulled ahead of rival suitors TDR and Sycamore with an offer worth around $9.6 billion for the restaurant franchise that could be finalized as early as this week.

Subway sandwich on top of a Subway napkin with a logo

A sandwich is seen on a table at a Subway restaurant on Jan. 12, 2023, in Austin, Texas. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Roark Capital is nearing a final deal to purchase that sandwich chain. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Roark already has ownership in several restaurant brands in its portfolio beyond Arby's, including Buffalo Wild Wings, Culver's and Jimmy John's. The company did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment on the Journal's report.

SUBWAY OFFERS CONTEST WINNER FREE SANDWICHES FOR LIFE IF THEY LEGALLY CHANGE THEIR NAME

In reaction to the report, Subway told Reuters in a statement, "Subway does not intend to make any further public comment regarding the process until the transaction has been completed."

Subway's four Deli Heroes sandwiches

Subway has undergone a menu and store revamp in recent years. (Subway / File)

Subway was founded in 1965 by Fred DeLuca and Peter Buck, whose first sandwich shop opened in Bridgeport, Connecticut, as "Pete's Super Submarines."

SUBWAY REVAMPING ITSELF BY GOING OLD-SCHOOL WITH DELI SLICERS

The company has been owned by the founders' families ever since, but in February, the sandwich chain announced it would be pursuing a sale. Subway has more than 37,000 restaurants across more than 100 countries.

A Subway sandwich shop outside on a sunny day

The exterior of a Subway restaurant is seen on Jan. 12, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Subway first announced in February that it was pursuing a sale. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Subway has been revamping its operations to deal with outdated decor and $5 deals on foot-long sandwiches that eroded franchisees' profits. In 2021, the chain launched a menu overhaul and splashy marketing campaign as it embarked on a turnaround plan that has helped sales grow.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is Subway's financial adviser and has been running the sale process for the sandwich chain. Earlier this year, Reuters reported that JPMorgan was hoping to structure a deal valuing the company at $10 billion-plus.

Reuters contributed to this report.