Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Markets

Disney, Netflix, Amazon Video could soon enter price war, analyst predicts

Netflix falls short in subscriber numbers

close
CFRA Research media and entertainment analyst Tuna Amobi says services like Netflix and Disney+ have become more alert to the impact of inflationary pressures. video

Price competition could break out amongst streaming services: CFRA analyst

CFRA Research media and entertainment analyst Tuna Amobi says services like Netflix and Disney+ have become more alert to the impact of inflationary pressures.

Reacting to Netflix missing its growth forecast, CFRA Research media and entertainment analyst Tuna Amobi predicted that current price competition in the international market could break out domestically and force other services like Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video to enter a price war.

TUNA AMOBI: I think one of the things that we have become more alert to is the potential impact of inflationary pressures on pricing…

And what we're seeing, for example, in markets like India, where Netflix just dropped the price of their basic plan by 60% in the face of competition from Amazon Video and others, I think what it suggests to me is that there is a likelihood of price competition breaking out in international markets and potentially coming into the U.S. with the demand elasticity that we're seeing.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

close
CFRA Research media and entertainment analyst Tuna Amobi reacts to Netflix missing its growth forecast. video

Netflix facing ‘choppy, volatile’ market future: CFRA analyst

CFRA Research media and entertainment analyst Tuna Amobi reacts to Netflix missing its growth forecast.