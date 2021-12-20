Stocks tumble, oil plunges as omicron fears weigh

U.S. stocks plunged Monday as the rapid spread of the omicron variant continues to worry investors who fear the new surge could hamper economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 611 points, or 1.73%, while the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite index declined 1.6% and 1.53%, respectively.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34698.66 -666.78 -1.89% SP500 S&P 500 4536.52 -84.12 -1.82% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14893.703903 -275.98 -1.82%

Oil is also taking a hit from omicron fears and demand concerns, falling 4% to around $67 per barrel. In addition, cruise line and airline stocks are under pressure.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % RCL ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP 72.96 +0.56 +0.77% CCL CARNIVAL CORP. 18.80 +0.52 +2.82% NCLH NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 20.52 +0.17 +0.84% UAL UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC. 40.85 +0.07 +0.17% AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 17.30 +0.35 +2.09% DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 36.75 +0.20 +0.56% LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 39.30 -0.35 -0.90% JBLU JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP. 13.74 -0.17 -1.22%

STOCK AND BOND TRADING HOURS THIS WEEK

Despite the economic uncertainty surrounding the new variant, reassuring preliminary data released by Moderna suggests that its booster doses will be effective against the variant.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MRNA MODERNA INC. 291.76 -3.04 -1.03% PFE PFIZER INC. 60.68 +1.20 +2.02%

Moderna shares are up nearly 5% during Monday's trading session, while competitor Pfizer is up 3%.

On the earnings docket, Nike and Micron Technology will deliver results after the bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NKE NIKE INC. 155.80 -5.59 -3.46% MU MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. 81.75 -1.25 -1.51%

In economic news, the Conference Board's Leading Economic Index rose by 1.1% in November to 119.9. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected a 0.9% increase.

"The U.S. LEI rose sharply again in November, suggesting the current economic expansion will continue into the first half of 2022," said Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director of economic research at The Conference Board. "Inflation and continuing supply chain disruptions, as well as a resurgence of COVID-19, pose risks to GDP growth in 2022. Still, the economic impact of these risks may be contained."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ORCL ORACLE CORP. 93.31 -3.30 -3.42% CERN CERNER CORP. 90.71 +0.94 +1.05%

In deals, Oracle announced it would acquire medical records technology provider Cerner in an all-cash transaction for $95 per share, or approximately $28.3 billion in equity value. The transaction is expected to close in calendar year 2022, subject to regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other closing conditions.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BIIB BIOGEN INC. 235.91 -1.51 -0.64%

In other market news, Biogen rallied more than 3% in premarket trading after announcing it would cut the price of Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm by 50% as it looks to make the treatment more accessible to patients.