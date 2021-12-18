Stock and bond trading hours this week

Wall Street finished its final full week of trading for the year with a loss. The next two weeks will be holiday-shortened weeks with the Christmas and New Year's holidays rounding out each week.

U.S. equity markets will trade as usual Monday through Thursday this week.

Equity futures trade regularly on Thursday, but do not open on Thursday night and there is no trading Friday. Trading resumes 12/26 at 6:00 p.m. ET.

U.S. stock markets will be closed on Christmas Eve, in observance of Christmas Day, which falls on a Saturday this year.

The bond market will have a shortened trading session on Thursday when the market closes at 2:00 p.m. ET. There will be no trading in U.S. Treasurys on Christmas Eve.

Here's how the week shapes up:

Monday 12/20

U.S. equity markets will trade on a regular schedule.

The bond market will also trade on a regular schedule.

Tuesday 12/21

U.S. equity markets will trade on a regular schedule.

The bond market will also trade on a regular schedule.

Wednesday 12/22

U.S. equity markets will trade on a regular schedule.

The bond market will also trade on a regular schedule.

Thursday 12/23

U.S. equity markets will trade on a regular schedule.

The bond market will have a shortened trading session, closing at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Friday 12/24

U.S. equity and bond markets are closed.

The London Stock Exchange will have a shortened session.