Stocks slide ahead of Biden's climate summit
Biden will pledge to reduce US greenhouse gas emissions by up to 52% from 2005 levels before the end of the decade
U.S. equity markets slipped Thursday as traders digested better-than-expected jobless claims and awaited details from President Biden's climate summit.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|34000.78
|-136.53
|-0.40%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4163.82
|-9.60
|-0.23%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|13926.065216
|-24.15
|-0.17%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 107 points, or 0.31%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were weaker by 0.21% and 0.05%, respectively. The early selling comes after initial jobless claims fell to a coronavirus-era low of 547,000, better than the 617,000 that analysts were expecting.
CLIMATE CHANGE, SUSTAINABLE INVESTING ETFS
Later on Thursday, President Biden is set to hold a virtual conference with 40 world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, where he will pledge to lower U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by up to 52% from 2005 levels before the end of the decade.
GOP SENATORS WARN BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ON DE-BANKING ENERGY COMPANIES
In stocks, automakers were among the groups in focus as Biden gets set to unveil his climate actions.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|F
|FORD MOTOR CO.
|11.89
|+0.17
|+1.48%
|GM
|GENERAL MOTORS CO.
|56.98
|-0.52
|-0.90%
|TSLA
|TESLA, INC.
|740.80
|-3.32
|-0.45%
Meanwhile, Credit Suisse Group said it could raise around $2 billion through the sale of new shares in order to shore up its balance sheet following the Archegos Capital Management debacle, which resulted in a 4.4 billion Swiss franc charge. The bank expects an additional 600 million Swiss franc charge in the current quarter.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|CS
|CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
|10.01
|-0.37
|-3.57%
American Airlines Group Inc. loss in the three months through March narrowed to $1.25 billion, from $2.24 billion a year earlier, as it posted a fifth straight quarterly deficit. The airline sees signs of demand recovering during the current three-month period.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AAL
|AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP, INC.
|20.86
|-0.15
|-0.74%
|LUV
|SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
|62.58
|+0.61
|+0.98%
Rival Southwest Airlines Co. earned $116 million last quarter, boosted by $1 billion in federal money that offset labor costs. The company forecasts its cash burn will slow to between $2 million and $4 million per day in April as more Americans get vaccinated and begin to travel.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|DHI
|D.R. HORTON INC.
|92.72
|-0.47
|-0.51%
|WHR
|WHIRLPOOL CORP.
|232.72
|-1.85
|-0.79%
Elsewhere, Homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc. reported quarterly profit nearly doubled from a year ago as low mortgage rates and increased demand for housing in the socially distant suburbs amid the pandemic boosted sales. While appliance maker Whirlpool raised its full-year guidance as demand for housing remains strong.
In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 45 cents to $61.80 per barrel and gold dropped $12.70 to $1,780.40 an ounce.
Overseas markets were mostly higher.
European markets rallied across the board with Britain’s FTSE 100 up 0.05%, Germany’s DAX 30 gaining 0.48% and France’s CAC 40 advancing 0.69%.
In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.23% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.47% and 2.38%, respectively.