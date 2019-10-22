Stocks little changed as earnings season kicks into high gear
Stocks opened little changed Tuesday morning as earnings season kicked into high gear.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 20 points, or less than 0.1 percent. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were higher by 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|26812.66
|-14.98
|-0.06%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3011.67
|+4.95
|+0.16%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|8177.289647
|+14.30
|+0.18%
On the earnings front, McDonald’s reported its first profit miss of Wall Street expectations in two years. The fast-food company did, however, raise its dividend by 8 percent to $1.25 a share.
Elsewhere, Harley-Davidson shares were higher despite its profit falling 24 percent year-over-year to $86.6 million. The motorcycle manufacturer said international retail sales rose 2.7 percent while U.S. sales fell 3.6 percent. Motorcycle shipments have fallen 5.8 percent year-to-date.
Shares of Hasbro were hit hard after the toymaker said tariffs weighed on revenues during its third quarter.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|MCD
|MCDONALD'S CORP.
|203.92
|-5.93
|-2.83%
|HOG
|HARLEY DAVIDSON
|38.96
|+1.88
|+5.07%
|HAS
|HASBRO INC.
|102.44
|-17.73
|-14.75%
Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank announced he will step down at the end of the year, and be replaced by president and COO Patrik Frisk. Plank will stay on as the company’s executive chairman. Shares rallied on the news.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|UA
|UNDER ARMOUR INC
|18.62
|+0.45
|+2.48%
Commodities were mixed with gold down 0.36 percent near $1,483 an ounce and West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.94 percent at $53.81 a barrel.
Treasurys gained, pushing the U.S. 10-year yield down 2.4 basis points at 1.768 percent.