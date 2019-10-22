Under Armour CEO to step down at year's end

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank will hand over the reins of the American athletic-wear company at the end of the year.

Continue Reading Below

President and Chief Operating Officer Patrik Frisk will succeed Plank, who will become executive chairman and brand chief. Plank founded the company in 1996.

"Our multi-year, transition approach has ensured purposeful leadership continuity. Patrik is the right person to serve as Under Armour's next CEO," Plank said in a statement.

"As my partner during the most transformative chapter in our history, he has been exceptional in his ability to translate our brand's vision into world-class execution by focusing on our long-term strategy and re-engineering our ecosystem through a strategic, operational and cultural transformation," he continued.