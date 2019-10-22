Expand / Collapse search
Under Armour CEO to step down at year's end

FOXBusiness
Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank will hand over the reins of the American athletic-wear company at the end of the year.

President and Chief Operating Officer Patrik Frisk will succeed Plank, who will become executive chairman and brand chief. Plank founded the company in 1996.

"Our multi-year, transition approach has ensured purposeful leadership continuity. Patrik is the right person to serve as Under Armour's next CEO," Plank said in a statement.

FILE - In this March 31, 2011, file photo, Kevin Plank, founder and CEO of Under Armour, appears on the "America's Nightly Scoreboard" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York.

"As my partner during the most transformative chapter in our history, he has been exceptional in his ability to translate our brand's vision into world-class execution by focusing on our long-term strategy and re-engineering our ecosystem through a strategic, operational and cultural transformation," he continued.