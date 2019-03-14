Search

Stocks little changed as Boeing shares stabilize

GE sees 2019 profits falling short of expectations

Forbes Media Chairman Steve Forbes and FBN's Maria Bartiromo on General Electric forecasting that 2019 earnings will fall short of expectations.

GE sees 2019 profits falling short of expectations

Stocks were trading little changed on Thursday as shares of Boeing stabilized after President Trump on Wednesday ordered the 737 Max 8 and Max 9 grounded, joining a slew of other nations in banning the aircraft after a fatal crash on Sunday.

General Electric CEO Larry Culp updated investors on progress toward profitability, saying he expects cash generation to turn positive over the next two years. Shares have been rising since March 6.

Johnson & Johnson shares were lower after a jury in California ruled that it must pay $29 million to a woman who claimed its baby powder gave her terminal cancer.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
BABOEING COMPANY376.17-0.97-0.26%
GEGENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY10.32+0.30+2.99%
JNJJOHNSON & JOHNSON138.40-1.01-0.73%

In economic news, the Commerce Department said on Thursday new home sales declined 6.9 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 607,000 units.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 6,000 to a seasonally adjusted 229,000.

U.S. import prices increased by the most in nine months in February.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES25688.36-14.53-0.06%
SP500S&P 5002808.29-2.63-0.09%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX7633.307641-10.10-0.13%

In Asian markets on Thursday, China’s Shanghai Composite was down 1.2 percent as China's industrial output rose a slower-than-expected 5.3 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended 0.2 percent higher and Japan’s Nikkei ended 1 percent lower.

In Europe,  London’s FTSE gained 0.5 percent, Germany’s DAX added less than 0.1 percent and France’s CAC was higher by 0.6 percent.