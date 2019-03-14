Stocks little changed as Boeing shares stabilize

Stocks were trading little changed on Thursday as shares of Boeing stabilized after President Trump on Wednesday ordered the 737 Max 8 and Max 9 grounded, joining a slew of other nations in banning the aircraft after a fatal crash on Sunday.

Continue Reading Below

General Electric CEO Larry Culp updated investors on progress toward profitability, saying he expects cash generation to turn positive over the next two years. Shares have been rising since March 6.

Johnson & Johnson shares were lower after a jury in California ruled that it must pay $29 million to a woman who claimed its baby powder gave her terminal cancer.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg BA BOEING COMPANY 376.17 -0.97 -0.26% GE GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 10.32 +0.30 +2.99% JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 138.40 -1.01 -0.73%

In economic news, the Commerce Department said on Thursday new home sales declined 6.9 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 607,000 units.

Advertisement

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 6,000 to a seasonally adjusted 229,000.

U.S. import prices increased by the most in nine months in February.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25688.36 -14.53 -0.06% SP500 S&P 500 2808.29 -2.63 -0.09% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7633.307641 -10.10 -0.13%

In Asian markets on Thursday, China’s Shanghai Composite was down 1.2 percent as China's industrial output rose a slower-than-expected 5.3 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended 0.2 percent higher and Japan’s Nikkei ended 1 percent lower.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

In Europe, London’s FTSE gained 0.5 percent, Germany’s DAX added less than 0.1 percent and France’s CAC was higher by 0.6 percent.