Jury awards $29M in J&J baby powder cancer case

A jury in California has ruled that Johnson & Johnson must pay $29 million to a woman who claimed its baby powder gave her terminal cancer.

Continue Reading Below

The verdict said that the baby powder was a “substantial contributing factor” in her illness.

J&J was found mainly liable for Teresa Leavitt’s mesothelioma.

Her suit is one of many that link cancers to asbestos in Johnson & Johnson’s talc-based products and contend that the company concealed the health risk for decades.

The company has insisted that its talc-based products are demonstrably safe.

Despite that the company has lost court cases.

Advertisement

Requests for comment from the New Jersey-based comment were not immediately answered.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Johnson & Johnson is facing some 13,000 similar lawsuits around the country.

Last year, a Los Angeles jury awarded $25.7 million to a woman and a Missouri jury awarded $4.69 million to 22 women.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.