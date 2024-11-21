Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Walmart
Published

Walmart warns of higher prices if Trump implements proposed tariffs

NRF projected that potential tariffs could cost American consumers between $46B and $78B in annual spending power

close
Walmart CFO John David Rainey unpacks consumer sales, the impact of the port strikes and the impact of tariffs on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Walmart CFO: Tariffs are going to be inflationary

Walmart CFO John David Rainey unpacks consumer sales, the impact of the port strikes and the impact of tariffs on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Walmart Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey warned that President-elect Trump's proposed tariffs could lead to higher prices for Walmart shoppers. 

"Tariffs are going to be inflationary. There's no disputing that," Rainey said during an interview with Liz Claman on "The Claman Countdown" on Thursday. "Likely consumers are going to pay more for the items that they pay and that these tariffs are applied to."  

Under the proposals, a universal 10%-20% tariff would be imposed on imports from all foreign countries and an additional 60%-100% tariff would be imposed on imports specifically from China. 

While Rainey said two-thirds of the items the company sells are made, grown or assembled in the U.S., he said it is "in no way immune to this." 

TRUMP'S TARIFFS WOULD DRIVE UP CONSUMER PRICES: NATIONAL RETAIL FEDERATION

The company has suppliers from all over the world, including China and other countries throughout Asia. 

Walmart store

Rainey said two-thirds of the items Walmart sells are made, grown or assembled in the U.S. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We're going to work with our suppliers as well as our own private brand assortment to continue to try to bring down prices for customers," Rainey said. 

A Walmart spokesperson said in a statement to FOX Business that the company remains "concerned that significantly increased tariffs could lead to increased costs for our customers at a time when they are still feeling the remnants of inflation." 

Walmart

 

GOLDMAN SACHS: TRUMP TAX CUTS, DEREGULATION WILL BOOST GROWTH; TARIFFS COULD BE A DRAG

Rainey said there is still a bit of inflation in food prices, though the company has seen deflation in categories such as consumables and general merchandise. He said it's too hard to predict what products would be affected and by how much. 

Walmart shopper

A customer views sheets on display at a Walmart in Secaucus, New Jersey, on March 5. (Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The National Retail Federation (NRF), the largest U.S. retail trade group, estimated in a recent study that Trump's proposed new tariffs could cost American consumers between $46 billion and $78 billion in spending power annually.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The NRF also said six categories of goods would be impacted, including apparel, toys, furniture, household appliances, footwear and travel goods.

Some U.S. manufacturers may benefit from the tariffs, but the gains for U.S. producers and the Treasury would not outweigh the overall losses to consumers, according to the trade group.

The organization said low-income families would get hit especially hard.