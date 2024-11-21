Disney unveils new cruise ship: See inside the Treasure

The latest edition to the Walt Disney Company’s growing fleet of cruise ships – the Disney Treasure – made its official entrance this week.

The nearly 1,200-foot-long Disney cruise liner paid a visit to New York City, where it was christened and the entertainment company provided a tour of the ship to FOX Business and others.

The Treasure, the sixth ship from Disney, will operate seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises out of Port Canaveral once it enters service next month. Its maiden voyage is slated for Dec. 21.

It has capacity for 4,000 guests across nearly 1,250 staterooms, according to the company.

The cost of cruises on the Treasure will vary depending on the number of guests, itinerary and type of stateroom. The starting price of its Western Caribbean voyages was $7,043 for two adults and two children, for example, the cruise line’s website showed Thursday.

The Treasure’s "most premium" onboard accommodation is the EPCOT-influenced Tomorrow Tower Suite that is located within the ship’s front funnel.

It spans nearly 2,000 square feet across 2 levels within the funnel, Disney said. Up to eight people can stay in it.

It and the other Concierge-level accommodations onboard the Treasure have an exclusive lounge that isn’t available to other guests. The ship has 53 Concierge staterooms and 23 suites.

The Treasure will follow the tradition of Disney’s other ships and have guests rotate among a few restaurants for dinner during their cruise, Disney said.

One of those restaurants, the new Plaza de Coco, draws heavily from the 2017 animated movie "Coco" with an ofrenda and other themed-decor. Performers will put on two different shows at the center of the restaurant when guests dine there.

The other two venues that are part of the Treasure’s rotational dining and that may be familiar to guests who have previously sailed on the Disney Wish are Worlds of Marvel and 1923.

At Worlds of Marvel, there are futuristic-looking video screens scattered around. Groot and Rocket Racoon have prominent roles in the restaurant’s "Celebration of Heroes" experience.

Some of the bars and lounges onboard the Treasure take reference from rides and attractions that Disney has at its theme parks.

At the Skipper Society lounge, aspects like the stage wall and canopied ceiling reference animals and foliage Disney fans see on the Jungle Cruise ride. Guests will also see some architectural elements reminiscent of Disney World’s Jungle Skipper Canteen, a Disney Imagineer told FOX Business.

Periscope Pub harkens back to 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.

It is designed to evoke the feeling of being on the Nautilus submarine. A paneled ceiling makes it appear like sea creatures are swimming above those who visit the pub.

Disney has also introduced its Haunted Mansion attraction to the Treasure with its Haunted Mansion Parlor.

The bar is replete with flickering lights, spooky music and digital paintings that melt and move during its experience.

Meanwhile, the Oceaneer Club provides a dedicated space for children that can be accessed by a slide.

It hosts multiple themed spaces, including an Avenger’s lab with stations that give kids the opportunity to design their own superhero suit and an Imagineering lab where they can come up with their own ride.

Children can also encounter "Star Wars" creatures in the "Star Wars: Cargo Bay." Chewbacca made an appearance during the ship tour that FOX Business attended.

There appears to be entertainment aplenty on the Treasure, with two cinemas, a Lion King-inspired theater, an Avengers-themed sports area and multiple pools.

The Walt Disney Theater makes a reappearance on the newest ship. It will host the "Disney The Tale of Moana," a new, elaborate stage production based on the popular animated film that brought in $643.3 million worldwide.

The Treasure increases Disney’s number of cruise liners to six. Its arrival comes as the entertainment giant has been working to grow its fleet to 13 by 2031 and continue to capitalize on demand for cruises.

A report released in April by Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) projected some 34.7 million people will take cruises over the course of 2024, a figure that would mark an over 9% increase from the 31.7 million seen last year.

And the number of passengers that cruise lines will see in the coming years will continue to increase, the CLIA predicted. The industry association said a whopping 39.7 million people could cruise in 2027.

In early June, J.P. Morgan Research said cruises have been seeing increased popularity.

"Looking ahead, we see the industry growing revenues by high-single digits over the next five years, capturing ~3.8% of the global vacation market by 2028," J.P. Morgan’s Matt Boss said.

It said the vacation sector was worth $1.9 trillion.