Stocks head toward another record day

U.S. equity futures are pointing to what could be another record day on Wall Street.

The three major futures indexes are indicating a gain of 0.2 percent

This follows a week with new milestones as the Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed 28,000 for the first time and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 28004.89 +222.93 +0.80% SP500 S&P 500 3120.46 +23.83 +0.77% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8540.828717 +61.81 +0.73%

Health care and technology stocks powered most of the broad rally, which helped drive the S&P 500 to its sixth straight weekly gain. The Dow extended its streak of weekly gains to four.

Hopes that the U.S. and China can make progress in their latest push for a trade deal have also helped keep investors in a buying mood.

Traders hope the world’s two biggest economies can make a deal before new and more damaging tariffs take effect next month. Beijing is pressing Washington to roll back tariffs as part of a potential deal that the nations are trying to hammer out.

In Europe, London's FTSE was little changed, Germany's DAX rose almost 0.1 percent and France’s CAC slipped less than 0.1 percent.

In Asia, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei edged up 0.5 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.3 percent, while the Shanghai Composite was up 0.6 percent.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.