Huawei gets reprieve to do business with US companies: Exclusive

Huawei, the world's largest telecommunications company, has received a 90-day extension for its temporary general licenses, Commerce Department sources told FOX Business exclusively.

"The Temporary General License extension will allow carriers to continue to service customers in some of the most remote areas of the United States who would otherwise be left in the dark,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a press release announcing the extension. “The Department will continue to rigorously monitor sensitive technology exports to ensure that our innovations are not harnessed by those who would threaten our national security.”

The extension, which was set to expire Tuesday, allows American companies to sell to Huawei for the next 90 days. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says 130 applications from companies are in the process of being reviewed to sell to Huawei without the Temporary General License.

Huawei declined comment to FOX Business. An official announcement from Commerce could come as early as today.

In May, the Trump administration signed an executive order that banned all U.S. companies from using Huawei equipment.

The Trump administration lifted the ban in July as part of President Trump’s trade-war ceasefire with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The exemption was extended in August for another 90 days. But, U.S. companies were blocked from doing business with Huawei.

This move could also be interpreted as a goodwill gesture amid the ongoing U.S. and China trade talks. If the deadline was met no U.S company would be allowed to do business with Huawei without a special license.

