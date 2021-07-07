Nasdaq leads stock rally, Fed minutes on tap

U.S. stock markets were mixed Wednesday morning as investors await the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34580.62 +3.25 +0.01% SP500 S&P 500 4350.89 +7.35 +0.17% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14710.495464 +46.86 +0.32%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 23 points, or 0.07%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.21% and 0.59%, respectively.

The Federal Reserve will release the minutes from its June meeting at 2 p.m. ET. Investors will be on the lookout for any hints about the timing of tapering and interest rate hikes.

The bond market is showing no signs of worry over inflation with the yield on the 10-year note down 2.4 basis points at 1.346%, which would be the lowest close since Feb. 19.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 152.91 -0.58 -0.38% C CITIGROUP, INC. 67.88 -0.32 -0.47% BAC BANK OF AMERICA CORP. 39.55 -0.51 -1.27%

In stocks, the drop in the 10-year yield weighed on banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp., that benefit from a steeper yield curve.

Credit card names were active after American Express received an upgrade from Goldman Sachs on Tuesday and Visa's CEO disclosed to CNBC $1 billion was spent on goods and services via cryptocurrencies in the first half of the year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % V VISA, INC. 239.70 +0.18 +0.08% AXP AMERICAN EXPRESS CO. 171.36 +1.31 +0.77%

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE, INC. 144.34 +2.32 +1.63% MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 279.23 +1.57 +0.57% AMZN AMAZON.COM, INC. 3,723.07 +47.33 +1.29%

Elsewhere, Big Tech names like Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. continued their recent outperformance as Amazon moved closer to a $2 trillion market value.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 49.64 -0.26 -0.52% DVN DEVON ENERGY CORP. 27.82 -0.04 -0.13% CBT CABOT CORP. 57.75 +0.63 +1.10%



Energy shares rallied as West Texas Intermediate crude oil bounced back from Tuesday’s selloff, climbing 40 cents to $73.77 a barrel. Devon Energy Corp. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. were among the top performers in the space.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GLD SPDR GOLD SHARES TRUST - EUR ACC 169.19 +1.01 +0.60% GOLD BARRICK GOLD CORP. 21.235 -0.10 -0.45% NEM NEWMONT CORP. 63.85 -0.05 -0.08%

Elsewhere in commodities, Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Mining Corp. rallied as gold climbed $10.40 to $1,804.60 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mostly higher.

European bourses were mixed with France’s CAC down 0.07%, Britain’s FTSE 100 advancing 0.29% and Germany’s DAX 30 rising 0.95%.

In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.67% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.4% and 0.96%, respectively.