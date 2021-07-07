Nasdaq leads stock rally, Fed minutes on tap
Fed minutes due out at 2 p.m. ET
U.S. stock markets were mixed Wednesday morning as investors await the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|34580.62
|+3.25
|+0.01%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4350.89
|+7.35
|+0.17%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|14710.495464
|+46.86
|+0.32%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 23 points, or 0.07%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.21% and 0.59%, respectively.
The Federal Reserve will release the minutes from its June meeting at 2 p.m. ET. Investors will be on the lookout for any hints about the timing of tapering and interest rate hikes.
The bond market is showing no signs of worry over inflation with the yield on the 10-year note down 2.4 basis points at 1.346%, which would be the lowest close since Feb. 19.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|JPM
|JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
|152.91
|-0.58
|-0.38%
|C
|CITIGROUP, INC.
|67.88
|-0.32
|-0.47%
|BAC
|BANK OF AMERICA CORP.
|39.55
|-0.51
|-1.27%
In stocks, the drop in the 10-year yield weighed on banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp., that benefit from a steeper yield curve.
Credit card names were active after American Express received an upgrade from Goldman Sachs on Tuesday and Visa's CEO disclosed to CNBC $1 billion was spent on goods and services via cryptocurrencies in the first half of the year.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|V
|VISA, INC.
|239.70
|+0.18
|+0.08%
|AXP
|AMERICAN EXPRESS CO.
|171.36
|+1.31
|+0.77%
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AAPL
|APPLE, INC.
|144.34
|+2.32
|+1.63%
|MSFT
|MICROSOFT CORP.
|279.23
|+1.57
|+0.57%
|AMZN
|AMAZON.COM, INC.
|3,723.07
|+47.33
|+1.29%
Elsewhere, Big Tech names like Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. continued their recent outperformance as Amazon moved closer to a $2 trillion market value.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|USO
|UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P.
|49.64
|-0.26
|-0.52%
|DVN
|DEVON ENERGY CORP.
|27.82
|-0.04
|-0.13%
|CBT
|CABOT CORP.
|57.75
|+0.63
|+1.10%
Energy shares rallied as West Texas Intermediate crude oil bounced back from Tuesday’s selloff, climbing 40 cents to $73.77 a barrel. Devon Energy Corp. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. were among the top performers in the space.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|GLD
|SPDR GOLD SHARES TRUST - EUR ACC
|169.19
|+1.01
|+0.60%
|GOLD
|BARRICK GOLD CORP.
|21.235
|-0.10
|-0.45%
|NEM
|NEWMONT CORP.
|63.85
|-0.05
|-0.08%
Elsewhere in commodities, Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Mining Corp. rallied as gold climbed $10.40 to $1,804.60 an ounce.
Overseas markets were mostly higher.
European bourses were mixed with France’s CAC down 0.07%, Britain’s FTSE 100 advancing 0.29% and Germany’s DAX 30 rising 0.95%.
In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.67% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.4% and 0.96%, respectively.