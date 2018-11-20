Stock futures signal triple-digit plunge

Equity futures on Tuesday signaled an extension of the tech-fueled selling that dominated the beginning the week. Meanwhile, shares of retailers that reported this week fell on weak same-store sales.

Disappointing same-store sales weighed on shares of retailers, including Kohl's, Lowe's, TJX Companies, Ross Stores and Best Buy.

Shares of Target plunged nearly 10 percent in premarket action after its third-quarter earnings and same-store sales missed estimates. Sales at Target stores open at least a year rose 5.1 percent, short of analysts' estimates of a 5.21 percent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Several retailers will report results after the closing bell, including Gap and Foot Locker.

On the economic front, housing starts in October fell for the second straight month, but building permits rose from the previous month and beat analyst expectations.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25017.44 -395.78 -1.56% SP500 S&P 500 2690.73 -45.54 -1.66% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7028.477 -219.40 -3.03%

The selling was underway globally as well.

Japan's Nikkei fell to a three-week low on Tuesday as a drop in Nasdaq shares dragged down Japanese tech names, while Nissan Motor tumbled on news of Chairman Carlos Ghosn's arrest and dismissal.

The Nikkei average ended 1.1 percent lower. China’s Shanghai Composite retreated 1 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 2 percent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE traded down 0.1 percent, Germany’s DAX traded 0.7 percent lower and France’s CAC fell 0.7 percent.

On Monday, U.S. stocks spiraled lower with U.S. tech companies, including Facebook and Apple, pacing the declines. The Nasdaq Composite fell 3 percent or 219.40 points. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost over 395.78 points or 1.5 percent, trimming what was a 500 point midday loss. While the broader S&P 500 lost 45.54 points or 1.6 percent.

Apple shares flirted with a bear market, closing just a few cents shy of a confirmation, which is $185.65. The stock has been under pressure since hitting a record $232.07 per share in early October. Reports that iPhone production is being dialed back weighed on the world’s most valuable company. Other tech giants including Facebook, Google, Amazon and Twitter also dipped.

On the economic front, investors got spooked after U.S. homebuilder sentiment hit the lowest level in two years, according to the National Association of Home Builders. The association said its index of builder confidence dropped 8 points to 60, missing analyst expectations for the key metric.