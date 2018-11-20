US oil prices plunge amid market sell-off

U.S. oil prices fell to fresh lows on Tuesday amid a broader market sell-off and ongoing concerns that production is outpacing demand.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate, the crude oil benchmark, fell nearly 7 percent in trading to below $54 per barrel. With a decline of at least 7.07 percent, oil will post its biggest loss in more than three years.

Both the WTI and Brent crude, the European benchmark, fell into a bear market earlier this month, plunging more than 20 percent from their peak last October. Crude oil posted a record 12 straight session declines earlier this month.

Concerns about overproduction have roiled the oil market. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said last month that production would be higher than expected in both 2018 and 2019.

Other factors weighing on oil prices were anxiety over whether the oil cartel will agree at its Dec. 6 meeting to cut production and the high number of exemptions being granted to the U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Oil prices sank alongside the major exchanges. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 500 points in midday trading amid weakness in Apple and other tech-related stocks, while the S&P 500 declined more than 40 points and the afternoon Nasdaq lost more than 120 points.

The oil sell-off unfolded weeks before members of OPEC meet to discuss potential cuts to production. President Trump opposes the cuts.

“Hopefully, Saudi Arabia and OPEC will not be cutting oil production. Oil prices should be much lower based on supply!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Nov. 12.