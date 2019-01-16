Search

Stocks rise on bank earnings

Seeing this huge relief rally in banks: Dick Bove

U.S. stocks were trading higher Wednesday following better-than-expected profit reports from Goldman Sachs and Bank of America.

Goldman Sachs revealed fourth-quarter profit of $2.32 billion or per share earnings of $6.04 on revenue of $8.08 billion.  Analysts expected profit per share of $4.45 on revenue of $7.63 billion.

Bank of America reported fourth-quarter earnings $7.3 billion or profit per share of 70 cents on revenue of $22.7 billion.  Analysts expected profit per share of 63 cents on revenue of $22.39 billion.

The Wednesday report on monthly retail sales will be delayed by the partial government shutdown.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES24183.16+117.57+0.49%
SP500S&P 5002617.24+6.94+0.27%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX7039.8999+16.07+0.23%

Other stock stories:

Sears Chairman Eddie Lampert has reportedly won in a bankruptcy auction for the struggling department store chain with an improved takeover bid of roughly $5.2 billion.

Fiserv announced a deal to acquire First Data Corp. in an all-stock deal worth $22 billion.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
SHLDQSEARS HOLDINGS CORP.0.733+0.24+48.08%
FISVFISERV INC.71.32-3.72-4.96%
FDCFIRST DATA CORPORATION21.02+3.48+19.84%

European markets finished the day mixed. London’s FTSE slipped 0.5 percent, Germany’s DAX added 0.4 percent and France’s CAC gained 0.5 percent.

In Asian markets on Wednesday, China’s Shanghai Composite ended trading flat.  Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished the session up 0.27 percent. Japan’s Nikkei ended the day lower by 0.6 percent.

U.S. stocks closed higher Tuesday as rising shares of tech and biotech companies boosted major equity averages.