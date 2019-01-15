JPMorgan Chase 4Q EPS misses estimate as bond trading slumps

Shares of JPMorgan Chase, the nation’s biggest bank, fell in the premarket after revealing fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.98 on managed revenue of $26.8 billion.

Continue Reading Below

That missed analyst expectations of $2.20 per share.

Before this quarter, JPMorgan had beat analysts' estimates in every period for nearly four years, according to research from Barclays PLC.

The revenue estimate was $26.83 billion.

The bank cited weakness in bond trading due to spikes in market volatility at the end of the year.

Advertisement

Bond trading revenue fell 16 percent.

"End of December bond trading was worse than expected by the bank and clients," said JPMorgan CFO Marrianne Lake.

On the bank's eocnomic data: "From everything we see, the U.S. consumer remains very healthy," Lake added.

It was a 67 percent profit increase from a year ago, when the bank took a $2.4 billion dollar charge due to an overhaul of the U.S. tax code.

In the year ago period, the bank reported an adjusted per share profit of $1.76 on revenue of $25.45 billion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Concerning the government shutdown, JPMorgan Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said, "As we head into 2019, we urge our country’s leaders to strike a collaborative, constructive tone, which would reinforce already-strong consumer and business sentiment", he said. "Businesses, government and communities need to work together to solve problems and help strengthen the economy for the benefit of everyone.”

Third-quarter earnings reported in October, , adjusted to exclude one-time gains and losses, rose to $2.34 on revenue of $27.3 billion. Managed revenue came in at $27.82 billion.