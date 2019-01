article

Bank of America reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of 70 cents on revenue of $22.7 billion. Analysts expected profit per share of 63 cents on revenue of $22.39 billion.

Continue Reading Below

Shares jumped 4 percent in premarket trading.

In the year-ago period, the bank reported an adjusted per share profit of 20 cents on revenue of $20.44 billion.

Third-quarter earnings per share came in at 66 cents on revenue of $22.8 billion.