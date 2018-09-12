Stock futures rise ahead of Apple event, hurricane approach

Equity futures were looking at further gains head of Wednesday’s Apple product event.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.18%. The S&P 500 added 0.15% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.34%.

Reports have the new top model of iPhone to have a 6.5-inch screen with an edge-to-edge display and be called the iPhone X Plus or Max.

Other iPhone models may also be introduced along with new wireless Airpods earbuds, an Apple Watch with a bigger display and maybe a wireless charging mat.

Apple shares gained more than 2 percent on Tuesday, as part of a tech share rally.

Shares of airlines, home improvement centers and insurance companies were active on Tuesday as Hurricane Florence remains on track to make landfall near the Carolina coast this week.

The major U.S. stock market indexes posted gains on Tuesday, boosted by the tech sector and erasing earlier losses.

Shares of energy companies rose along with the price of oil.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 113.99 points, or 0.44 percent, to 25,971.06. The S&P 500 climbed 10.76 points, closing at 2,887.89. The Nasdaq Composite was up 48.31 points, or 0.61 percent, at 7,972.47.

Headlines that China will ask the World Trade Organization next week for permission to impose sanctions on the United States, kept gains contained early in the session.

Talks continued toward a trade agreement between the U.S. and Canada, but still no deal. The Canadian delegation is heading home to brief Prime Minister Trudeau in person.

In Asian markets on Wednesday, China’s Shanghai Composite index ended 0.3 percent lower, its weakest close since Jan. 28, 2016.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended the day down for a sixth day, falling 0.3 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.27 percent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE was 0.15 percent higher, Germany’s DAX gained 0.53 percent and France’s CAC was up 0.85 percent.

