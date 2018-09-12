Tim Armstrong out as CEO of Verizon’s Oath

Verizon announced Wednesday that Tim Armstrong, the CEO of the company’s media and advertising business, Oath, will step down from his position in October.

Continue Reading Below

Armstrong, who has only been at helm since 2017, two years after Verizon acquired AOL, will be replaced by Oath’s president and Chief Operating Officer K. Guru Gowrappan on Oct. 1. Gowrappan will report to Verizon’s CEO Hans Vestberg.

Armstrong will stay on at the firm until the end of year, the company said.

Vestberg said in a statement that Gowrappan has proven his experience in scaling businesses globally and will be tasked with leading Oath in a new “exciting phase of growth.”

Armstrong, who joined AOL in 2009 and was named Oath’s CEO in 2017, has led Verizon’s digital media and online advertising platform business, and the growth of some of its consumer brand arms such as Yahoo, RYOT, TechCrunch, HuffPost and MAKERS.