Stock futures point to a rebound ahead of earnings

The earnings floodgates begin to open on Tuesday with four members of the Dow scheduled to report results.

UnitedHealth, Johnson & Johnson and Goldman Sachs will report in the morning, and IBM after the closing bell.

Investors will also focus on numbers from Morgan Stanley, Progressive and United Continental.

A big focus for the markets will be Netflix in the afternoon.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.32 percent. The S&P 500 added 0.41 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.59 percent.

Stocks were down slightly Monday, with traders taking a cautious tone to start the week, following last week’s performance when equities had their worst five days in seven months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 89.44 points, or 0.35 percent, to 25,250.55. The S&P 500 lost 16.34 points, closing at 2,750.79. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 66.15 points, or 0.88 percent, to 7,430.74.

Economic data released Monday included retail sales, which rose 0.1 percent in September, below the 0.6 percent analysts forecast.

Manufacturing in the New York region rose by 2.1 points to 21.1 in October, the New York Fed reported Monday. Economists expected the Empire State manufacturing index would come in at 20.

In corporate news, Sears Holdings made it official early Monday morning, announcing the retailer has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Banks have agreed to provide Sears with a loan, and Eddie Lampert’s hedge fund will provide $300 million in bankruptcy financing. Lampert will also step down as CEO but remain chairman.

In Tuesday’s trading in Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.5 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.1 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei average rose 0.8 percent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE opened up 0.1 percent, Germany’s DAX also added 0.1 percent and France’s CAC is off 0.1 percent.

Fox Business' Leia Klingel contributed to this report