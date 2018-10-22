Stock futures point higher to start the week

Equity futures are pointing to gains when trading begins on Monday.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.33 percent. The S&P 500 added 0.33 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.68 percent.

Investors are bracing themselves for the busiest week of third quarter earnings season. 10 members of the Dow – or one-third of the blue chip barometer – will report their July-September results. We’ll also hear from 154 companies in the S&P 500, or about 30 percent of the benchmark index.

Monday’s earnings to watch are Haliburton, Hasbro and Kimberly-Clark.

Stocks were mixed Friday as investors digested the latest earnings reports, including the latest quarterly results from Procter & Gamble and Honeywell, while digesting the latest economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.89 points, or 0.26 percent, to 25,444.34. The S&P 500 ticked a point lower to 2,767.78. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 36.11 points, or 0.48 percent, to 7,449.03.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25444.34 +64.89 +0.26% SP500 S&P 500 2767.78 -1.00 -0.04% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7449.0264 -36.11 -0.48%

In Asian markets on Monday, blue chips in Shanghai jumped 4.8 percent in the largest daily gain in three years, adding to Friday's bounce on Beijing's pledge of support for the economy and companies.

Japan's Nikkei edged higher on Monday as investors took heart from the rally in Chinese shares.

The Nikkei closed up 0.37 percent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE opened up 0.4 percent, Germany’s DAX gained 1 percent and France’s CAC was up 0.9 percent.

FOX Business’ Leia Klingel contributed to this article.