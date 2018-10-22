Earnings, earnings and some Fed speakers headline the week ahead

Investors are bracing themselves for the busiest week of third quarter earnings season.

10 members of the Dow – or one-third of the blue chips, will report their July-September results. We’ll also hear from 154 companies in the S&P 500, or about 30% of the benchmark index.

Reports from key companies like Microsoft on Wednesday and Amazon and Google parent Alphabet on Thursday could have a big impact on investor sentiment.

The earnings parade for the week steps off on Monday with Halliburton, Hasbro and Kimberly-Clark.

Tuesday’s calendar includes 3M, Caterpillar, Harley-Davidson, JetBlue, Lockheed Martin, McDonald’s, United Technologies and Verizon.

Investors will also hear from Fed Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari, Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic and Fed Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans.

In the middle of the week, traders will hear from Fed Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari and Fed Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester

Earnings start coming fast and furious including AT&T, Boeing, General Dynamics, and UPS in the morning. Advanced Micro Devices, Equifax, Ford, Microsoft, and Visa report after the close of trading.

Traders will also get a housing report in the form of new home sales.

Thursday will begin early with a rate decision from the European Central Bank.

Fed Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester will give her second speech of the week.

On the earnings slate: American Airlines, Bristol-Myers, Comcast, ConocoPhillips, Hershey, Merck, Southwest Air, Stanley Black & Decker, Twitter, Union Pacific in the morning.

Alphabet, Amazon.com, Intel and Mattel report after the closing bell.

Thursday also brings with it the weekly report on jobless claims. Reports will also be released on durable goods and pending home sales.

The week wraps up on Friday with the latest revision of third quarter GDP. Traders will also get the latest on consumer sentiment.

Earnings are scheduled from Charter Communications, Colgate-Palmolive, Moody’s and Phillips 66.