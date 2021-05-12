Stock futures fall ahead of key inflation report

U.S. equity futures are trading lower, the day after a big selloff and ahead of a report on consumer inflation.

The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.1% when the Wednesday session begins on Wall Street.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

All eyes will be on the April consumer price index Wednesday morning as markets continue to reel amid worries about inflation.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to say the CPI rose 0.2% month-over-month in April, below February’s 0.6% spike. On a year-over-year basis watch for prices to jump 3.6%. That would be the fastest growth in almost a decade and up a full percentage point from March’s 2.6% rise. If you factor out volatile food and energy costs, the core consumer price index likely rose 0.3% last month and is expected to increase 2.3% annually.

JOB OPENINGS SURGE TO RECORD 8.1M, BUT BUSINESSES STRUGGLING TO HIRE WORKERS

Asian stock markets retreated Wednesday as investors looked ahead to U.S. data they worry will show inflation is picking up.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo tumbled 1.6%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite Index added 0.6%.

On Tuesday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.9% amid concern inflation might accelerate, hampering an economic recovery and dragging on share prices.

Investor concern is increasing following a price rise for industrial materials including copper and crude oil.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34269.16 -473.66 -1.36% SP500 S&P 500 4152.1 -36.33 -0.87% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13389.426186 -12.43 -0.09%

The S&P 500 fell to 4,152.19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 1.4% in its worst day since February. The Nasdaq composite lost 0.1% to 13,389.43.

Commodity prices have been rising, particularly for industrial metals such as copper and platinum, as well as for energy commodities like gasoline and crude oil.

Big technology companies were among the biggest decliners for a second day. Tech stocks get most of their valuation from future profits that might be less valuable if they are eroded by inflation.

Investors have worried about inflation since bond yields spiked earlier this year, though yields have mostly stabilized since then. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held edged up to 1.62% Wednesday from 1.61% on Tuesday.

The Federal Reserve has said the U.S. economy will be allowed to "run hot" to ensure a recovery is established. Despite that, investors worry rising prices might pressure central banks to pull back stimulus and raise near-zero interest rates.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 60 cents to $65.87 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 36 cents on Tuesday to $65.28. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 61 cents to $69.16 per barrel in London. It rose 23 cents the previous session to $68.55.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.