Stocks slip after JPMorgan, Wells Fargo’s mixed results

U.S. stock futures traded lower Friday as bank earnings rolled in and ahead of a report on retail sales.

The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.3%, extending Thurday's losses.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 36113.62 -176.70 -0.49% SP500 S&P 500 4659.03 -67.32 -1.42% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14806.812261 -381.58 -2.51%

JPMorgan shares are indicated to open lower after posting a 14% drop in quarterly profits, while profits at Wells Fargo jumped 86%, lifting those shares.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 168.23 -0.21 -0.12% WFC WELLS FARGO & CO. 56.00 -0.40 -0.71%

Several reports are on the economic calendar.

The Commerce Department reports retail sales for December. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv anticipate consumer spending to be flat month-over-month, compared with a smaller-than-expected rise of 0.3% in November. Excluding the automotive component, spending is seen rising 0.2% in December, slightly trailing a 0.3% pop the previous month.

JOBLESS CLAIMS UNEXPECTEDLY RISE TO 230,000 AS OMICRON SURGES

At the same time, watch for import and export prices for December. Prices of imported goods likely rose 0.3% month-over-month, after jumping 0.7% in November. Watch for export prices to also rise 0.3% in December, well below the prior month’s 1.0% spike.

PRODUCER PRICES SOARED BY 9.7% IN DECEMBER, BIGGEST GAIN ON RECORD

Other reports include industrial production data for December and the University of Michigan's preliminary index of consumer sentiment for January.

In commodities, oil held at the $82-per-barrel level.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 58.27 -0.64 -1.09%

In Europe, London's FTSE was off 0.1%, Germany's DAX declined 0.7% and France's CAC fell 0.7%.

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost 1.3%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong slipped 0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite index lost 0.9%.

China reported its global trade surplus surged nearly 30% in 2021 to $676.4 billion. The trade surplus in December swelled 20.8% over a year earlier to a monthly record of $94.4 billion, customs data showed Friday.

The surplus with the United States rose 25.1% in 2021 over a year earlier to $396.6 billion

South Korea’s central bank raised its key interest rate to 1.25% from 1%, acting to counter inflation.

Keep in mind there will be no U.S. trading in stocks or bonds Monday as the markets observe the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

