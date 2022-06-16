Stock futures plunge following post-Fed decision rally
Stock traders will be watching economic data such as jobless claims and housing starts that could influence trading
U.S. equity futures fell Thursday morning as the post-Fed decision relief rally paused.
The major futures indexes suggest a drop of nearly 2.00%, or more than 500 Dow points when the opening bell rings.
The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point and signaled more rate hikes were coming to fight inflation.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury pulled back to 3.34% from 3.48% on Thursday.
Oil prices turned choppy Thursday morning following a steep drop in the previous session, supported by tight oil supply and peak summer consumption.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded at $114 a barrel. Brent crude futures traded at $118 a barrel.
FED RAISES INTEREST RATE BY 75-BASIS POINTS IN HISTORIC MOVE TO FIGHT INFLATION
The economic agenda consists of reports on weekly jobless claims, housing starts and permits and manufacturing in the mid-atlantic region.
Bitcoin traded above $21,000 and enters Thursday on a nine-day losing streak.
In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.4%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 2.2% and China's Shanghai Composite fell 0.6%.
Among Thursday's events, Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk will talk to Twitter employees at a company town hall for the first time since he reached a deal in April to purchase the social media giant for $44 billion. Musk is slated to answer pre-submitted employee questions for roughly an hour at the virtual meeting, according to the Wall Street Journal.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|30668.53
|+303.70
|+1.00%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3789.99
|+54.51
|+1.46%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|11099.154529
|+270.81
|+2.50%
On Wednesday, the S&P 500 climbed 1.5% to 3,789.99 after whipping through roller-coaster trading immediately following the Fed's latest move.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung between gains and losses before finishing 1% higher, at 30,668.53. The Nasdaq composite jumped 2.5%, to 11,099.15.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.