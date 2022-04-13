Stock futures trade higher ahead of bank earnings

U.S. equity futures traded higher Wednesday morning ahead of the start of earnings season for the big banks.

The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.5% when the opening bell rings on Wall Street.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Oil prices bounced between gains and losses Wednesday morning on worries about sliding output in sanctions-hit Russia, tightening supply after Moscow said talks to resolve its invasion of Ukraine had come to a dead end.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures added 14 cents to $100.77 a barrel.

Brent futures gained 25 cents to $104.89 a barrel.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

First-quarter earnings season starts unofficially with financial powerhouses JPMorgan Chase and BlackRock reporting.

We’ll also hear from Delta Air Lines, and home furnishings retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond among others.

Traders will also study another inflation-related report.

The producer price index is expected to rise 1.1% month-over-month according to Refinitiv forecasts, up from 0.8% in February and the largest increase since January’s 1.2% spike. Year-over-year, prices paid by wholesalers are anticipated to jump a record-high 10.6%, up from 10% in February.

Factoring out volatile food and energy costs, core producer prices are anticipated to rise 0.5% monthly in March, up from 0.2% the prior month. Year-over-year, look for core PPI to jump 8.4% in March.

INFLATION SURGES 8.5% IN MARCH, HITTING A NEW 40-YEAR HIGH

On Tuesday, the government reported that the consumer price index, a closely-watched gauge of retail inflation, surged to a 40-year high in March.

In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.9%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite shed 0.8%.

Bitcoin traded around $40,000.

Stocks ended slightly lower on Wall Street after investors weighed the inflation data for March.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34220.36 -87.72 -0.26% SP500 S&P 500 4397.45 -15.08 -0.34% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13371.571501 -40.38 -0.30%

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% after having been up 1.3% earlier in the day. The pullback extends the benchmark index's losing streak to a third day, reflecting investors' worries about the potential economic collateral damage as the Federal Reserve tackles high inflation more aggressively.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite each fell 0.3% after shedding early gains.

Deutsche Telekom said it has bought additional shares in T-Mobile from Softbank for $2.4 billion as part of a deal made in 2020.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The 10-year Treasury yield was at 2.76%. Yields pulled back on Tuesday following the inflation report. The 10-year yield slid to 2.72% from 2.77% late Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.