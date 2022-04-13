Expand / Collapse search
Stock futures rise, oil choppy, bank earnings due: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

Stock futures trade higher ahead of bank earnings

NYSE floor traders (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

U.S. equity futures traded higher Wednesday morning ahead of the start of earnings season for the big banks. Earnings reports are expected from JPMorgan Chase, BlackRock and Delta Air Lines. Continue reading

Oil prices choppy as crude stays above $100 per barrel

Oil rig (REUTERS/Ernest Scheyder)

Oil prices bounced between gains and losses Wednesday morning on worries about sliding output in sanctions-hit Russia, tightening supply after Moscow said talks to resolve its invasion of Ukraine had come to a dead end. Continue reading

Bitcoin trades around $40,000 as downward trend continues

Illustration of Bitcoin (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Illustration/File Photo)

Bitcoin hovered around $40,000 on Wednesday morning after trading lower in eight of the past nine days. The cryptocurrency is down more than 13% month-to-date and off more than 14% year-to-date. Continue reading

Gas price slide continues

Gas prices (AAA)

The average price for a gallon of gasoline  in the U.S. slipped on Wednesday to $4.083, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Tuesday was $4.098. The previous record high was $4.33, set on Friday March 11, 2022. 

