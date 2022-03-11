Stock futures trade higher to end the week

U.S. equity futures moved higher Friday morning after trading between gains and losses overnight, the day after a report on high inflation sent stocks lower.

The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.3% when trading begins on Wall Street.

A report showed that consumer prices jumped 7.9% in February from a year earlier. It's the sharpest spike since 1982.

Oil was trading higher Friday morning in a week that saw wild swings in price.

U.S. benchmark crude added $1.42 to reach $107.44 per barrel after falling Thursday by $2.68 to reach $106.02 per barrel.

Brent crude, the basis for international pricing, rose $1.33 to hit $110.66 per barrel.

President Biden on Friday reportedly plans to call for an end to normal trade relations with Russia that will allow for increased tariffs on imports from the country in addition to the crushing sanctions already imposed as a consequence of Russia's invasion of Ukraine .

This week’s economic calendar wraps up when the University of Michigan releases its preliminary index of consumer sentiment for March. The Refinitiv estimate is 61.4, down from February’s final reading of 62.8, which was the lowest in more than a decade on mounting inflation fears.

In Europe, London's FTSE added 0.9%, Germany's DAX gained 1.1% and France's CAC rose 0.4%.

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index fell 2.1%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 1.6% and China's Shanghai Composite index added 0.4%.

Bitcoin traded around $39,000.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33174.07 -112.18 -0.34% SP500 S&P 500 4259.52 -18.36 -0.43% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13129.962473 -125.58 -0.95%

On Thursday, the S&P 500 dropped 0.4% to 4,259.52. The benchmark index is now 11.2% below the all-time high it set early this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, to 33,174.07, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slid 0.9% to 13,129.96.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which tracks expectations for inflation and economic growth, wavered immediately after the inflation report’s release. It rose to 2% from 1.94% late Wednesday. Early Friday it was at 1.97%.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.