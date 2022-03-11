Expand / Collapse search
Stocks, oil gain, gas prices hit new record, Yellen’s inflation warning: LIVE UPDATESES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Stock futures trade higher to end the week

U.S. equity futures turned higher Friday morning, after bouncing between gains and losses overnight. Continue reading

Oil prices tick higher amid supply doubts

Oil was trading higher Friday morning in a week that saw wild swings in price. Both Brent and U.S. benchmark oil are up more than 40% for 2022. Continue reading

Bitcoin hovers around $39,000 after winning streak snapped

Bitcoin was trading around $39,000 on Friday morning after snapping a two-day winning streak. Bitcoin was off more than 5% month-to-date and down more than 15% year-to-date. Continue reading

Breaking News

Gas prices set new record

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. hit a new record high on Friday, rising 1 cent from the day before to $4.33 according to the latest numbers from AAA.

The previous record was $4.32, set on Thursday March 10, 2022. 

