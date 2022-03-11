Stocks, oil gain, gas prices hit new record, Yellen’s inflation warning: LIVE UPDATESES
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|UGA
|$55.37
|-2.94
|-5.04%
Gas prices hit $4.33 per gallon, a fresh record, just as American workers are making their way back to the office creating a new post-pandemic conundrum.
U.S. equity futures turned higher Friday morning, after bouncing between gains and losses overnight. Continue reading
Oil was trading higher Friday morning in a week that saw wild swings in price. Both Brent and U.S. benchmark oil are up more than 40% for 2022. Continue reading
Bitcoin was trading around $39,000 on Friday morning after snapping a two-day winning streak. Bitcoin was off more than 5% month-to-date and down more than 15% year-to-date. Continue reading
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. hit a new record high on Friday, rising 1 cent from the day before to $4.33 according to the latest numbers from AAA.
The previous record was $4.32, set on Thursday March 10, 2022.
