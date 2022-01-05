Stock futures trade lower ahead of private hiring report

U.S. equity futures are trading lower the day after the Dow climbed to its second record of 2022.

The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.1% when trading begins on Wall Street on Wednesday.

Traders will be watching for the first of this week's labor-related reports ahead of Friday's release of the December jobs report.

The payroll processing firm ADP releases its National Employment report for December. Economists are looking for a gain of 400,000 private-sector jobs, down from an increase of 534,000 in November.

Also on the docket is the final Markit services PMI for December. The flash reading two weeks ago came in at 57.5, down slightly from 58.0 in November.

Investors are also anticipating the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting in December, set for release on Wednesday.

Asian benchmarks mostly slipped Wednesday as technology shares in the region echoed a similar drop in the sector on Wall Street.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 inched up 0.1%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 1.6% and China's Shanghai Composite lost 1.0%.

In Europe, London's FTSE is off less than 0.1%, Germany's DAX added 0.3% and France's CAC gained 0.1%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 36799.65 +214.59 +0.59% SP500 S&P 500 4793.54 -3.02 -0.06% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15622.718473 -210.08 -1.33%

In Tuesday's session, the S&P 500 slipped 0.1% to 4,793.54, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 1.3% to 15,622.72 after a day of choppy trading. The Dow rose 0.6% to 36,799.65, thanks partly to solid gains by Caterpillar and JPMorgan Chase, which rose 5.4% and 3.8%, respectively.

Banks were among the biggest gainers as bond yields rose, pushing the yield on the 10-year Treasury to 1.65% from 1.63% late Monday. The yield was at 1.51% on Friday. When investors sell bonds their prices fall and their yields rise.

In energy trading, U.S. benchmark crude fell 7 cents to $76.91 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 91 cents to $76.99 a barrel on Tuesday. Brent crude, the international standard, was little changed at $80.00 a barrel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.