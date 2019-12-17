Expand / Collapse search
Trade War

Steven Mnuchin to USMCA critics: 'They don't know what they're talking about'

Treasury Secretary explains why it's different from NAFTA

By FOXBusiness
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin joins FOX Business to discuss passing the USMCA, the enforcement mechanisms within the ‘Phase one’ U.S.-China trade deal and the House-approved spending package to hopefully avert a government shutdown. video

Mnuchin breaks down USMCA, China trade deals on FOX Business

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said there is no doubt the recently signed USMCA deal is better than NAFTA.

USMCA TRADE AGREEMENT REACHED

When asked by FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs on Tuesday how he responds to critics who claim NAFTA was better, Mnuchin said “they don't know what they're talking about."

“This deal is so much better than the old deal."

- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

USMCA IS 'GOLD STANDARD FOR DIGITAL TRADE': TRADE CHIEF ROBERT LIGHTHIZER

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer discusses how the USMCA will increase GDP and create jobs.Video

“This deal is so much better than the old deal,” Mnuchin said on "Lou Dobbs Tonight.” “I think this is gonna add about 50 basis points of growth to GDP. This has all new types of things, all new types of protections.”

He also praised US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, saying he has done "a fabulous job negotiating and closing this deal."

