Business Leaders

Steve Ballmer becomes No. 5 on Bloomberg's billionaires list

Bloomberg estimated his net worth at $117 billion

Steve Ballmer held the No. 5 position among the most wealthy individuals globally as of Monday, according to Bloomberg figures. 

The former Microsoft CEO is worth an estimated $117 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. CNN earlier reported on his ranking.

Ballmer’s primary asset is the 4% of Microsoft stock he holds, according to Bloomberg. He also owns the Los Angeles Clippers of the NBA

At the beginning of the year, the former Microsoft CEO’s value hovered around $85.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

MICROSOFT DISCLOSES IRS SAYS THE TECH GIANT OWES NEARLY $29 BILLION IN UNPAID TAXES

Steve Ballmer at podium

Steve Ballmer, owner of the LA Clippers, speaks during the Los Angeles Clippers' and City of Los Angeles celebration opening the 350th Clippers Community Court.  (Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Ballmer spent over three decades at Microsoft, including nearly 14 years as the tech company’s CEO. He first became part of the company co-founded by Bill Gates in 1980, when he took on the role of business manager, according to Microsoft.

A logo marking the edge of the Microsoft corporate campus

A logo marking the edge of the Microsoft corporate campus in Redmond, Wash., April 27, 2021. (Toby Scott/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Microsoft’s current CEO, Satya Nadella, stepped into the job in February 2014.

Gates had a personal fortune of about $122 billion as of Monday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That put Gates one spot ahead of Ballmer on the list.

Bill Gates speaks in Texas

Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, during the EEI 2023 event in Austin, Texas, June 12, 2023. (Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Microsoft co-founder created the Giving Pledge with ex-wife Melinda French Gates and Warren Buffett.

MICROSOFT SALES BEAT ESTIMATES AS CUSTOMERS PREPARE FOR AI ROLLOUT

In the first quarter reported last week, Microsoft brought in $56.5 billion in revenue and $22.3 billion in net income, both year-over-year double-digit percent increases.