Steve Ballmer becomes No. 5 on Bloomberg's billionaires list

Steve Ballmer held the No. 5 position among the most wealthy individuals globally as of Monday, according to Bloomberg figures.

The former Microsoft CEO is worth an estimated $117 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. CNN earlier reported on his ranking.

Ballmer’s primary asset is the 4% of Microsoft stock he holds, according to Bloomberg. He also owns the Los Angeles Clippers of the NBA

At the beginning of the year, the former Microsoft CEO’s value hovered around $85.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Ballmer spent over three decades at Microsoft, including nearly 14 years as the tech company’s CEO. He first became part of the company co-founded by Bill Gates in 1980, when he took on the role of business manager, according to Microsoft.

Microsoft’s current CEO, Satya Nadella, stepped into the job in February 2014.

Gates had a personal fortune of about $122 billion as of Monday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That put Gates one spot ahead of Ballmer on the list.

The Microsoft co-founder created the Giving Pledge with ex-wife Melinda French Gates and Warren Buffett.

In the first quarter reported last week, Microsoft brought in $56.5 billion in revenue and $22.3 billion in net income, both year-over-year double-digit percent increases.