Stellantis says 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger hybrid will appeal to EV skeptics

Stellantis has officially introduced the new 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger pickup truck.

The parent company of Ram did so Tuesday, with brand CEO Tim Kuniskis touting it as the "pinnacle of the light-duty pickup truck segment and the ultimate electric truck." Consumers can anticipate seeing it hit the market by 2025.

Ram built the 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger with a 92-kilowatt-hour battery pack and 130-kilowatt generator, plus a 3.6-liter engine meant to power the latter, according to Stellantis.

That V-6 engine "generates mechanical power that is converted to electrical power by the generator," the company explained in the news release. It said the truck can use that electric power to "charge the battery when the battery is depleted or if the driver wants to preserve the battery power."

No "direct mechanical path" exists between the engine and the wheels, Stellantis added.

For targeted range, the company has pegged the truck’s as coming in at up to 690 miles. That figure included battery and engine-powered generator usage, according to the Ram website.

It has 663 horsepower.

With its features, the 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger could appeal to consumers that hold concerns about the ranges or other aspects of electric vehicles, according to reports.

Stellantis said it also comes with the ability to tow up to 14,000 pounds.

Those who purchase the new Ramcharger will get DC fast-charging and "bi-direction charging," among other things. It will support locking, unlocking and turning on via digital key, per the company.

Stellantis shares went down just under 1% on Tuesday.

Last week, the company said it generated a total of €45.1 billion in net revenues in the third quarter. That marked a 7% year-over-year increase and included €21.523 billion from its North American segment.