Ram is 'in the game' with electric pickups, CEO says

Ram is in it to win it.

The all-truck brand unveiled its first electric pickup at CES ahead of its launch in 2024.

The Ram 1500 Revolution concept is a full-size battery-powered truck that previews the production model, which will compete against the Ford F-150 Lightning and upcoming Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Ram CEO Mike Koval told FOX Business that despite being the last of the Big Three truck makers to enter the segment, he thinks the timing is perfect.

Stellantis

"We’re going to be right at that intersection when the demand is right and the maturity between infrastructure and the marketplace is in a much better spot, so we really like our position," Koval said in an exclusive interview.

Ford delivered just over 15,000 F-150 Lightnings in 2022 but plans to be producing it at an annual rate of 150,000 by the end of 2023. The Silverado EV is scheduled to begin deliveries to fleet customers this spring.

Even with all the competition, Koval thinks there will be plenty of buyers to go around.

"For sure, it’s going to take some time and that adoption curve is debatable on how quickly this will all happen, but I see it trending in that direction," he said.

Pricing hasn't been announced, but the Revolution will be offered in commercial and consumer versions.

"I’m confident in our ability to walk and chew gum. I think we can do both," Koval said.

Koval said the feedback from current Ram owners is that they're open-minded about an electric truck but won't compromise on the "core attributes" they expect from a pickup.

"Which historically, of course, was towing and payload, but more importantly, in the future, is becoming more about range and charge time. And so we plan on pushing past what our competitors have announced," Koval said.

The F-150 Lighting and Silverado EV both offer up to 10,000 pounds of towing capacity, while Chevrolet promises to delver a model with over 400 miles of range between charges.

Along with its electric powertrain, the Revolution is equipped with several unique features, including a third row of jump seats and a pass-through that allows loading of 18-foot items, like beams and pipes, through the bed and the cabin and into the front trunk.

The concept also has Ram's latest semi-automated driving technology.

"My favorite feature is what we call Shadow Mode," Koval said.

"You can actually ask your Ram to follow you, so you don’t have to get in and out of your truck every two feet," like while working on a farm or construction site.

The exact start date for production will be announced at a later date, but Koval said the final production version will be revealed soon.

"Ram is in the game, and I’m finally proud to finally plant our flag on truck mountain," Koval said.