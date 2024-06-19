Stellantis recalls 1M vehicles due to rearview camera issue

Stellantis is recalling more than 1 million vehicles across several brands due to the risk that the image from the rearview camera on vehicles may not appear.

The recall covers certain 2021-2023 Chrysler Pacificas, 2021-2022 Dodge Durangos, 2022-2023 Jeep Compasses, 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokees, 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneers and 2022-2023 Jeep Wagoneers. Model year 2022 Ram 1500s, 2500s and 3500s as well as model year 2022-2023 Ram Promasters were also part of the recall.

"A rearview camera image that does not display decreases the driver’s visibility, increasing the risk of the crash," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on its website.

KIA RECALLS 460K TELLURIDE SUVS OVER FIRE RISK; URGES OWNERS TO ‘PARK OUTSIDE’

A free update will be provided to fix the radio software problem.

The automaker is "pursuing over-the-air software updates for an estimated 298,000 vehicles to help ensure rear-view camera function" on top of the over 735,000 vehicles that have already received them, a spokesperson told FOX Business.

Stellantis

"A request to accept the update will appear on the media screen of affected vehicles," the Stellantis spokesperson said. "In addition, and in accordance with regulation, recall notices will be mailed to all affected customers."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The radio software issue hasn’t been linked to any injuries or accidents, the Stellantis spokesperson said.

Notification letters will be sent in early August.

More than 126,500 Stellantis vehicles potentially affected by the same problem are also being recalled in Canada.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS