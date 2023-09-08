Stellantis offers 14.5%, 4-year wage hike to UAW as potential strike looms

Chrysler parent Stellantis said Friday it offered hourly workers in the U.S. a 14.5% wage hike over four years in its offer to the United Auto Workers (UAW).

The offer comes ahead of the current contract’s Sept. 14 expiration.

UAW STRIKE THREAT: EXPERTS WEIGH IN ON LIKELIHOOD OF STRIKES AT FORD, GM, STELLANTIS

"This has been a really good week at the bargaining table," Mike Resha, Stellantis’ head of North America manufacturing, said in a statement to FOX Business. "Today’s offer includes significant wage increases in each year of the contract and, in percentage terms, this opening offer is larger than where we ultimately landed in 2019."

In response to Stellantis, the UAW tweeted: "They have the money. They just don't want Stellantis workers to get our fair share."

According to Stellantis, the offer also includes inflation protection, Juneteenth as a paid holiday and a reduced accelerated progression timeline from eight years to six years, potentially reducing the time that employees can reach the max wage rate by 25%.

JPMORGAN WARNS AUTO STRIKE WILL CUT NEW VEHICLE PRODUCTION, DRIVING USED CAR PRICES HIGHER

Despite Stellantis coming closer to UAW demands than contemporaries Ford and General Motors, the offer is still much less than the 46% wage hike being sought by the union. The UAW has said 97% of members voted in favor of authorizing a strike if an agreement is not reached.

On Thursday, GM offered a 10% wage increase to the UAW and union president Shawn Fain called it an "insulting proposal that doesn’t come close to an equitable agreement for America’s autoworkers."

Fain said GM made the offer after refusing to bargain in good faith for the past six weeks and having federal labor board charges filed against it.

UAW PRESIDENT WARNS STRIKE COMING NEXT WEEK FOR ANY DETROIT AUTOMAKER WITH NO DEAL BY DEADLINE

Last week, Ford said it had offered a 9% wage increase through 2027 and 6% lump payments.

The union's demands include a 20% immediate wage increase followed by four 5% annual wage hikes, defined-benefit pensions for all workers, 32-hour work weeks and additional cost-of-living hikes for its 146,000 workers at the Big Three automakers.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 32.57 -0.25 -0.76% F FORD MOTOR CO. 11.96 -0.11 -0.91% STLA STELLANTIS NV 18.09 -0.07 -0.39%

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

FOX Business' Breck Dumas and Reuters contributed to this report