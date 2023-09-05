Southwest Airlines reaches tentative agreement with Teamsters on new contract for material specialists

Southwest Airlines and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) reached a tentative agreement on a new contract for more than 480 material specialists who work for the carrier.

"We are pleased to reach a tentative agreement with the IBT for our Material Specialists who support our Technical Operations organization by having the right tools and parts ready to maintain our aircraft," said Adam Carlisle, Southwest Airlines’ vice president of labor relations.

SOUTHWEST FLYER'S PHOTO SHOWS LINE OF PASSENGERS SITTING IN WHEELCHAIRS, CLAIMS 'PRE-BOARDING SCAM'

The IBT will communicate directly with its members about the agreement and the voting process, according to Southwest.

The Teamsters did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

BIDEN TOUTS AMERICA AS HAVING 'STRONGEST ECONOMY,' 'LOWEST INFLATION RATE' IN THE WORLD DESPITE SOARING PRICES

Southwest Airlines

Details of the contract were not disclosed. The contract is subject to ratification by members of the union.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP