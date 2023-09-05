Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines reaches tentative agreement with Teamsters on new contract for material specialists

Contract will cover nearly 500 airline employees

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for September 5

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Southwest Airlines and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) reached a tentative agreement on a new contract for more than 480 material specialists who work for the carrier.

"We are pleased to reach a tentative agreement with the IBT for our Material Specialists who support our Technical Operations organization by having the right tools and parts ready to maintain our aircraft," said Adam Carlisle, Southwest Airlines’ vice president of labor relations.

SOUTHWEST FLYER'S PHOTO SHOWS LINE OF PASSENGERS SITTING IN WHEELCHAIRS, CLAIMS 'PRE-BOARDING SCAM'

Southwest Airline worker

Ground operations employees ready a Southwest Airlines Co. Boeing Co. 737 aircraft for departure on the tarmac at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California, on April 14, 2016. (Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The IBT will communicate directly with its members about the agreement and the voting process, according to Southwest. 

The Teamsters did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment. 

BIDEN TOUTS AMERICA AS HAVING 'STRONGEST ECONOMY,' 'LOWEST INFLATION RATE' IN THE WORLD DESPITE SOARING PRICES

Southwest Airlines

Details of the contract were not disclosed. The contract is subject to ratification by members of the union.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP