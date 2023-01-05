Sony unveils prototype EV, Afeela with Honda at CES

Sony made a splash in last Vegas at the annual Consumer Electronics Show by unveiling a new high-tech prototype car.

It will be produced in partnership with Honda.

The vehicle which glided out on stage at the CES, will be called the Afeela.

The partnership was first announced in March and named Sony Honda Mobility.

The 50-50 joint venture unites Honda’s know-how in autos, mobility technology and sales with Sony’s imaging, network, sensor and entertainment expertise.

Yasuhide Mizuno, CEO of Sony Honda Mobility, said the company expects to take pre-orders in the first half of 2025 and deliver the first cars to customers in North America in spring 2026.

"As safety and security are essential to mobility, we will integrate Sony’s sensors and the Honda safety along with other intelligent technologies," Mizuno said.

Both companies have made news this year involving electric vehicles.

Sony announced its plans to get into the industry for green mobility in January ahead of last year's CES trade show.

In April, Honda and General Motors announced they were expanding their electric vehicle partnership, developing a series of lower-priced EVs based on a new joint platform.

Production of the vehicle will take place at one of Honda’s 12 plants in the U.S.

The U.S. was chosen for the launch because electric vehicles are already popular there. Japan came second as Honda’s home market, and other markets, including Europe, will follow, but no dates have been set.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.