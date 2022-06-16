Expand / Collapse search
Sony, Honda to sell electric cars by 2025

Honda brings the manufacturing and selling to the partnership, while Sony has the software and tech experience

Japan's Sony and Honda Motor are teaming up to sell electric cars.

The companies agreed on Thursday to form a joint venture that will begin selling cars in 2025.

The partnership was first announced in March and named Sony Honda Mobility.

Each company will invest 5 billion yen ($37.52 million) in the venture.

Honda Sony JV

Sony and Honda announced an EV joint venture. (Sony)

Honda brings to the partnership its expertise in building and selling cars and Sony has the software and technology experience.

Both companies have made news this year involving electric vehicles.

Sony announced its plans to get into the industry for green mobility in January ahead of the CES trade show.

Sony electric SUV

Sony, Japanese electronics giant announces Vision - S 02, its new electric SUV during the CSE 2022, consumer tech show in Las Vegas. (The Yomiuri Shimbun / Reuters Photos)

In April, Honda and General Motors announced they were expanding their electric vehicle partnership, developing a series of lower-priced EVs based on a new joint platform.

Honda has trailed Toyota's move into electric vehicles, but said it plans to roll out 30 EV models and make some 2 million EVs annually by 2030.

Yasuhide Mizuno, a senior Honda executive, will serve as the JV's chairman and CEO, and Izumi Kawanishi, an executive vice president at Sony, will be the president and chief operating officer.

Reuters contributed to this report.